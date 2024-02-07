Energy Marketing Conferences Welcomes Michael Lee, CEO Of Octopus Energy, As Keynote Speaker For EMC21 In Houston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Marketing Conferences , LLC is pleased to announce that Michael Lee, CEO of Octopus Energy , will serve as the keynote speaker for its 21st semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference (EMC21). The event will be held at the Hilton Post Oak Galleria in Houston, TX, from March 18 to 19, 2024.

Octopus Energy, a global clean energy tech leader, driving the affordable, green energy system, has garnered acclaim for its innovative approach, serving approximately 8 million customers and boasting a recent valuation of $7.8 billion.

"The grid is changing, and retail is playing a pivotal role by placing customers at the center of it. No other stakeholder thinks of customers the way retailers should. The new breed of retailers can help accelerate a more resilient grid and lower costs by placing the customer first. I'm excited to deliver a keynote with some incredible leaders to rethink how we're shaping the future of the energy transition and dive deeper into mitigating risk in retail energy. In this ever-evolving energy system, renewables and smart devices will be monumental in bringing cleaner, simpler, and cheaper energy to the retail market. I look forward to meeting and learning from many thought leaders at EMC,” said Michael Lee, CEO of Octopus Energy. His valuable insights and experience in the sector make him a compelling choice for EMC21.

Jack Doueck, co-founder of Energy Marketing Conferences, Advanced Energy Capital, LED Plus, and Grid Direct, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are excited to have Michael Lee as our Keynote. He is clearly a great role model for other competitive energy companies. Thank you to Michael for always participating and supporting our work at EMC."

EMC21's theme, "Mitigating Risk in Retail Energy," promises an engaging program with over 60 industry professionals participating in ten pre-conference sessions, five interactive panels, an Executive Talk, and a fastball pitch contest. Attendees will also witness the award ceremony for the Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year. The conference will culminate with a pickleball tournament on March 20th for added fun and networking.

More than 500 attendees from across the country will have the opportunity to connect with and learn from the industry's foremost thought leaders at the event, making it the largest gathering of retail energy professionals in North America.

The conference panels include:



"Navigating Risk in Retail Energy"

"How to Score a Touchdown When They Keep Moving the Goal Posts!" – Addressing regulatory and compliance challenges

"The Challenges and Opportunities of AI in Retail Energy"

"Innovation and Sustainability: How to Provide Both to Retail Energy Customers" CEO Round Table: "Mitigating Risk and Growing Top Line in Retail Energy"



The event's breakfasts, luncheons, breaks, and cocktail receptions are thoughtfully designed to maximize learning and networking opportunities.

Nominations are now open for the "Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year" Award. Nominate retail/competitive energy companies that have demonstrated exemplary leadership, ethics, and commitment to customers, communities, the environment, and stakeholders. The winner will be announced at the luncheon on March 19th. Email ... with your nomination.

Past recipients of this prestigious award include Rhythm Energy , Georgia Natural Gas , Park Power , Tomorrow Energy, UGI Energy Services, North American Power , and Chief Energy Solutions, LLC

EMC21 is made possible with the generous support of sponsors and exhibitors, including companies like All Connect, Allianz-trade , AnswerNet , Astral Tech , Blackhawk Network , Capco , Centers for Resource Solutions , Chase, Constellation , Customized Energy Solutions , CG Infinity , Data Delivers , EDF North America , Enerex , Energywell, ESG , Feller Energy Law , Firefly Energy Solutions , Gorilla , LED PLUS , Loyalty Solutions (Optimus) , Medtractions , Powwr , PR Quinlan , SeeMeSign , Shell Energy, Smart Energy Consumer Collaboration, Stevens & Lee , SmartMeasures , Stirista , Tomorrow Energy and VertexOne .

Jack Doueck remarked, "The sponsors and exhibitors at the Energy Marketing Conferences are all companies who have supported the growth and acceleration of the energy transition in the competitive energy industry for many years. They offer state-of-the-art technologies and world-class customer service. This promises to be an event that can't be missed for professionals in the retail energy space."

About Energy Marketing Conferences:

Energy Marketing Conferences provides the competitive energy industry with exciting conferences in premium locations at extremely affordable prices. EMC is the largest and longest-running gathering of retail energy executives in North America, bringing together hundreds of energy companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers to network and share knowledge. EMC takes place twice a year: Houston, Texas, in the spring and New York City in the fall.

About Octopus Energy:

Octopus Energy Group is a global energy tech pioneer, launched in 2016 to use technology to unlock a customer-focused and affordable green energy revolution. It is part of Octopus Group, which is a certified BCorp. With operations in 18 countries, Octopus Energy Group's mission has gone global. Octopus Energy entered the U.S. market in 2020, forming Octopus Energy US.

In December 2023, Octopus Energy Group was valued at approximately $7.8 billion following investments from Generation Investment Management, Canada Pensions Plan Investments Board, Origin Energy and Tokyo Gas.

