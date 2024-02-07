Colorado State University Global Ranked Top 20 Best Online Bachelor’S Programs By U.S. News & World Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The University was the top-ranking Colorado-based institution for both Best Online Bachelor's Programs and Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans.

Aurora, Colo., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is proud to announce its 2024 premier rankings awarded by U.S. News & World Report. The University is now the top-ranking Colorado institution for both Best Online Bachelor's Programs at No. 16 and Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans at No. 9.

U.S. News evaluated schools in the Best Online Bachelor's Programs based on a variety of factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition of our programs,” said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker.“As an institution committed to serving the needs of nontraditional, modern learners around the world, our primary focus is providing the highest quality programs and services in a highly responsive learning environment leading to professional and personal success and meeting industry needs. These rankings are a testament to the dedication, passion, innovation, and collaboration our faculty, staff, and leaders exhibit in their daily work.”

Highlights of CSU Global's 2024 U.S. News & World Report Rankings:



#9 Best Online Bachelor's Programs for Veterans - Moved up from No. 16 in 2023; top-ranked Colorado institution in its category.

#16 Best Online Bachelor's Programs - Moved up from No. 30 in 2023; top-ranked Colorado institution in its category. #38 Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs - Moved up from No. 44 in 2023.

In its 12th year, the U.S. News Best Online Programs is designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education. This year's edition evaluates more than 1,600 online bachelor's and master's degree programs using metrics specific to online learning.

“Choosing the right online degree program can unlock a world of opportunities,” says LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News.“The rankings and related resources U.S. News offers will help equip students with data to make choices that align with their unique needs, paving the way for educational and professional fulfillment.”

Prospective students can see how CSU Global compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews . For more information on CSU Global, visit csuglobal .

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal to learn more.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

