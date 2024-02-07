Non-Local Shot Dead, Another Injured By Terrorists In Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 7 (IANS) A non-local was shot dead and another injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.
Official sources said that the terrorists fired on Amritpal Singh, 31, killing him while another non-local, identified as Rohit, was injured in Shal Kadal area of the city.
"Amritpal Singh died on the spot while the injured Rohit has been shifted to SMHS hospital," a source said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the assailants.
--IANS
