United Systems Joins The Blue Alliance Managed Service Provider Platform

CINCINNATI, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Alliance, a fast-growing, operator-led MSP collective, recently welcomed a new partner, United Systems, a longstanding technology solutions provider based in Oklahoma City. In addition to serving many local businesses, United Systems is highly regarded as the preferred IT partner to K-12 public schools, libraries, and school districts across Oklahoma and into Texas.



For United Systems, the partnership helps pave pathways to new markets and equip more students with the technologies and tools they need to succeed throughout their K-12 education and beyond. Through Blue Alliance, United Systems gains access to operational expertise and proven best-in-class practices.



"Our team is passionate about our work and the lives we touch through the people we serve," said Alvin Myers, CEO of United Systems. Like many companies of this size, several team members wear more than one hat, overseeing employee benefits, accounts payable or social media marketing on behalf of the company while serving clients. "I'm incredibly grateful for the contributions of the team to help the company be successful, and with the support Blue Alliance offers, I'm delighted they can now immerse themselves full-time in their true passion, the technology and taking care of the customer."

For employees at United Systems, Blue Alliance means new growth opportunities and a supportive community of peers. "An important part of our vision in building Blue Alliance was prioritizing the people. We want to make a meaningful difference for the team members working on the front lines, 1:1 with customers," said Nick Recker, founding partner and CEO of Blue Alliance.



In a fast-moving industry, ongoing learning is imperative. "I know from my own experience building an MSP how challenging it is to establish robust career paths and training programs," added Recker. "Investing in our people is not only good for customers; it helps our partner companies attract and retain great talent in a highly competitive market."

For customers of United Systems, it's business as usual. A crucial aspect of Blue Alliance's model is to preserve the identity, culture, and brand of its partner companies, ensuring continuity and familiarity for their clients.

"We're incredibly proud to welcome United Systems as our newest partner company. We recognize the legacy Alvin and the team have built and look forward to supporting them in writing the next chapter," concluded Recker.

ABOUT UNITED SYSTEMS

United Systems specializes in offering innovative technology solutions for educational and business sectors throughout Oklahoma. The company provides comprehensive solutions, including system architecture, design, and delivery services supported by extensive technical expertise. As a homegrown entity in Oklahoma, United Systems is deeply committed to its community and boasts a team of local experts. These professionals are dedicated to delivering prompt and reliable service, earning the company a legacy of customer satisfaction and success within the region. For more information, visit unitedsystemsok

ABOUT BLUE ALLIANCE

Blue Alliance

is a fast-growing, operator-led MSP collective that offers a different option for MSP owners looking to invest in their future and unlock the full potential of their business. Built on first-hand entrepreneurial experience and insights, Blue Alliance invests in and nurtures a community where the best MSPs can unite and grow without losing their identity. For more information, visit bluealliance.

