(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Cloud-Native Unified

DevOps Platform Leader Accelerates Fortune 500 Adoption with 25x SCM Migration Acceleration, 66% DevOps Tool Consolidation and 75% Developer Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the Unified DevOps Platform trusted by Innovative Enterprise IT Organizations, announced B2B enterprise GTM executive leadership additions with the appointment of Gregg Holzrichter as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Robert Amaral as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Gregg and Robert bring decades of enterprise-B2B industry experience scaling and accelerating efficient growth.

Learn about the transformative impact of the Opsera Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform. Join AWS, Workday, and Opsera

for a LinkedIn Live discussion February 8

- Join Here

Key Additions to the B2B Enterprise Leadership Team

Opsera appoints Holzrichter as CMO, an experienced enterprise software veteran to the leadership team. He brings extensive experience in B2B Enterprise technology marketing and previously held leadership positions at PeopleSoft and VMware. In addition, Holzrichter has established category leadership and scaled marketing organizations at multiple successful venture-backed start-ups, from Series A to pre-IPO stages, including Medallia, Virsto, Big Switch Networks and Aporeto, with multiple successful exits.

Industry veteran Robert Amaral joins Opsera as CRO. With a core focus on sales execution, relationship building, and management, Amaral drives Opsera's sales strategy and market expansion globally. Amaral brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in security, cloud/edge computing, network, and systems management at top-tier companies including Pratexo, Slashnext, LiveAction, CliQr, ArcSight, Support, Marimba, Tivoli Systems and Sun Microsystems. He has helped raise more than $250 million in capital for enterprise software companies and driven multiple companies from early rounds to IPOs and acquisitions from zero revenue while building out the sales team, channel, and scaling revenue and the organization.

Opsera's executive leadership expansion supports Fortune 500 customer adoption, powered by 100+ advanced DevOps tool integrations, actionable end-to-end insights, automated workflows and templates, and new automated DevOps troubleshooting and remediation suggestions powered by Hummingbird AI.

Fortune 500 companies experience the following benefits with Opsera:



97% increase in code security and quality

75% improvement in developer productivity

Taming tool sprawl with up to 66% reduction in tooling

25x acceleration for source code migrations at scale Significant Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and increased operational efficiencies

"I am proud of the continued adoption of Opsera's Next-generation DevOps Unified Platform among innovative IT leaders in some of the World's most iconic brands," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder and CEO of Opsera. "We have proven ourselves to be the leader in the DevOps Platform space and continue to make ground-breaking advancements. Adding seasoned GTM executives to our leadership team will accelerate the adoption of this Next-Generation DevOps technology."

"I am inspired by technologies that disrupt the status quo and transform industries," said Gregg Holzrichter, CMO of Opsera. "Working with innovative companies like VMware, Medallia, Big Switch Networks and Aporeto to establish category leadership, GTM excellence and achieve successful outcomes, I am excited to help position and scale an innovative cloud-native technology start-up like Opsera."

"I look forward to sharing my experience scaling enterprise GTM best practices at Opsera," said Robert Amaral, CRO of Opsera. "With exciting major tech partnerships on the way and marquee Fortune 500 customers to tap into, I look forward to helping Opsera scale and become the industry standard for Next-Gen Unified DevOps Platforms."

About Opsera

Opsera is a Cloud-Native Unified DevOps Platform that transforms the software development process for innovative IT organizations. Opsera empowers DevOps teams to accelerate software development release velocity, reduces DevOps tool sprawl by 66%, and increases developer productivity by 75%. With integrations to more than 100 existing DevOps tools, Opsera provides end-to-end insights and actionable intelligence, and new automated DevOps troubleshooting and remediation suggestions powered by Hummingbird AI. Deliver software and innovate faster, safer, smarter.

Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsera