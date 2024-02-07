Delve Health And Alivecor Collaborate To Revolutionize Digital Healthcare Solutions In Cardiology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delve Health, a leading innovator in digital healthcare and decentralized clinical trial biotechnology, is excited to announce a collaboration with AliveCor, to integrate its KardiaMobile®

6L, the world's most clinically-validated personal electrocardiogram (EKG) device, within the LiveCare Link + smart RPM gateway. The partnership is expected to foster new research initiatives, accelerate drug development processes, and open possibilities for innovative treatments that can address unmet medical needs. By driving increased efficiencies and precision in healthcare, the collaboration seeks to make a lasting impact on patients' lives and contribute to a healthier society.

Delve Health's integration of AliveCor's KardiaMobile 6L device offers a unique opportunity to improve the health outcomes of patients with cardiac conditions. By using the KardiaMobile 6L device, patients and healthcare professionals can monitor their heart rhythm and detect abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation, in real time. The device can also send the data to their healthcare providers who can access it through Delve Health's platform, Clinical StudyPal, and provide timely feedback for clinical trials, as well as quick interventions for healthcare providers. Through this collaboration, our organizations enable a more personalized and proactive approach to cardiac care-enhancing the quality of life and safety of patients worldwide.

This partnership also aims to address critical challenges in digital healthcare and improve patient outcomes by integrating Delve Health's platform with the KardiaMobile device to passively collect real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE). The collaboration of AliveCor's device with Delve Health's technology solution enables more efficient clinical trials- reducing site and patient burdens-allowing for sponsors to make more informed decisions, quickly, based on the real-time data collected.

Delve Health has built a reputation for its uniquely comprehensive, device-agnostic data analytics platform, empowering healthcare professionals and clinical researchers to unlock actionable insights from vast amounts of remotely collected patient data. Their "built from the ground up" solution facilitates data-driven decision-making, providing remote patient management, and ultimately leading to more efficient and targeted patient care.

6L device is the first and only six-lead personal EKG cleared by the FDA. It detects more arrhythmias than any other personal EKG device. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an EKG. Cardiologists can also utilize readings from KardiaMobile 6L to measure the QT interval, which is a significant risk factor for a number of medications as well as congenital issues.

"We are thrilled to partner with AliveCor in this exciting endeavor," said Wessam Sonbol, Founder and CEO of Delve Health. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of transforming healthcare through data-driven insights. By combining our fully customizable, end-to-end platform with AliveCor's KardiaMobile, a cardiology-specific medical device, we can

make significant strides in improving patient care and positively impacting global health outcomes."

"Delve Health's capabilities in data analytics will significantly and safely accelerate the clinical trial timeline, David Zied, VP, Global BioPharma Partnerships, added. "Together, we have the opportunity to revolutionize how healthcare solutions are developed and deployed, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers worldwide."

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the advancement of healthcare solutions and underscores both companies' commitment to transforming patient care through technologies that are changing the industry.

