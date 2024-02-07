Integra Lifesciences To Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call On February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra's management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" integralif . For those planning to participate on the call, register here to receive dial-in details and an individual pin. While not required, joining 10 minutes before the event starts is recommended. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website following the call.

About Integra LifeSciences



At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients' lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioDTM, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrapTM, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit .

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

...

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

...