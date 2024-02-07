STEFANINI CEO RELEASES EXPANDED VERSION OF HIS BOOK THE SON OF THE CRISIS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New version offers lessons from building the global tech company, advice for business leaders overcoming challenges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marco Stefanini, the CEO of Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global company specializing in digital solutions, recently released an expanded version of his book The Son of the Crisis containing updated lessons for business leaders and sharing the multinational technology company's story.The Son of the Crisis draws upon the lessons Marco has learned in his more than 35 years as the founder and CEO of the Stefanini as he led the group's expansion into 41 countries across 5 continents. The book also contains takeaways as Marco led the technology group through difficult challenges, including inflationary periods, entrenched competitors, technological developments and cultural barriers.The book contains a number of additions to the Stefanini story since the first version was published in 2012, including Marco's experience leading the group through the Covid-19 pandemic.“When I founded Stefanini more than 35 years ago, it would have been almost impossible to imagine that it would become one of Brazil's most successful multinational companies,” said Marco.“This book distills the most important lessons learned as the group has overcome a constant stream of challenges along our road to success.”Marco founded Stefanini in 1987 from his living room in Brazil during a period of financial difficulty for the country. With inflation topping 300% and the government suspending interest payments on foreign debt at the beginning of the year, Marco and co-founder Graca Sajovik Stefanini began their company with little more than hard work and innovative ideas.Despite the challenging economic conditions, Stefanini continued to grow and remain profitable. In 1996, the company opened its first office outside of Brazil with a new location in Argentina. At the time, many doubted that a Brazilian multinational technology firm could be successful.Since then, the group has expanded its services to many other countries, including the U.S. in 2001, India in 2006, Belgium in 2010 and China in 2011. Today, Stefanini ranks as the largest Latin American technology company and the 5th largest Brazilian company with an international presence.Stefanini specializes in helping clients in a number of key industries, including smart manufacturing, retail, digital marketing and cybersecurity. The company is also recognized as an AI leader, with more than 15 years of experience with the technology.To learn more about Stefanini Group, please visit here.Grab your copy Today.About Stefanini GroupStefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consult-ing and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with tradi-tional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

