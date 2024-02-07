Hello Down There: Squarespace Teams Up With Martin Scorsese For Its 2024 Super Bowl Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Extraterrestrials Finally Make Contact with Distracted Earthlings By Launching a Squarespace Website

(NYSE: SQSP ), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today revealed its 10th Super Bowl campaign directed by Martin Scorsese. The 30-second spot, titled 'Hello Down There', will run during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

Squarespace helps millions of entrepreneurs worldwide succeed and, for the first time ever, the platform has been tapped by extraterrestrials looking to capture the attention of the billions of earthlings below.

Hello Down There (Extended) - Directed by Martin Scorsese

Squarespace Special Edition Movie Poster

Squarespace Super Bowl Tagline

Directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, 'Hello Down There'

is a humorous take on capturing the essence of human life consumed by the digital world. As the spot opens, people around the world are so preoccupied by the normal barrage of digital content that they miss bold attempts by extraterrestrials to make contact. The intergalactic visitors become increasingly frustrated, until they decide to leverage Earth's best tool for standing out and getting noticed – a beautiful Squarespace website.



Leveraging the Squarespace platform, the extraterrestrials secured a domain and built a beautiful and unique website using Fluid EngineTM, the simplest way to express creativity online. Creating their website was the first step in making their dream of intergalactic connection a reality. A website made them discoverable; it made them real.

"At my age, it's a stretch finding a directorial debut. When Squarespace first approached me to create a spot, I thought this was my shot," said Martin Scorsese. "Let's go big, let's do something out of this world – space guys building a website. I'm a New Yorker. We're busy, always on the move. Would we even notice extraterrestrials living among us? It's going to launch on this show called Super Bowl? Supposed to be big!"

"At Squarespace, we have always said that an idea isn't real until you make a website for it," said David Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Squarespace. "It's been an honor to work alongside the cinematic legend Martin Scorsese to bring this insight to life through his lens for our 10th Super Bowl campaign. Our focus on design and creativity has always been at the heart of our business and the reason why people choose us – and nothing illustrates this more than our Super Bowl campaigns."

The Super Bowl advertisement is at the center of a broader marketing campaign that aims to highlight the legitimizing effect of having a professional web presence. In addition to the game day spot, the campaign includes a comprehensive global content marketing campaign leading up to, and following, the game that will be promoted across digital and social channels throughout the first half of 2024. Additional elements of the campaign include an extended version of the in-game spot, special edition movie posters, as well as additional video content, including a comedic short film featuring Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca Scorsese discussing the creation of a Squarespace website. Francesca also directed a behind-the-scenes look at the in-spot production process.

As part of the campaign, Squarespace launched a new special edition website template Hello Down There

built on Fluid EngineTM that features a sci-fi inspired design system and offers dynamic commerce features, including an online store front, courses, and appointment-based bookings via Acuity Scheduling.

For anyone looking to turn their out of this world idea or business into reality, a website makes it real. Whether an entrepreneur or extraterrestrial, Squarespace has all the tools you need to stand out and succeed. From securing your domain, building a beautiful and integrated online presence, and running your business, Squarespace makes it easier than ever to get started.

To learn more about the campaign or build a website using the customized Hello Down There template, click here .

