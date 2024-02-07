Verinext Opens Doors To New And Elevated Office Spaces In Five Key Regional Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Unveils New Headquarters Office in Philadelphia, a New IT Architecture Design Center in Atlanta and Doubles Office Space in Birmingham, Charlotte and Nashville

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced new office spaces across key regional markets to support its rapid growth. As the organization celebrates the one-year anniversary of its new brand identity, it is positioning for continued expansion with a new headquarters office space in the Philadelphia region as well as an elevated IT architecture design center and implementation lab in the Atlanta region. The company has also doubled the size of its regional offices in Birmingham, Charlotte and Nashville.

"We have seen tremendous growth for Verinext throughout 2023 as we continue to execute on our mission to deliver the transformative technology solutions customers need to prepare for what's next," said Brian Glahn, CEO of Verinext. "To further accelerate our growth, we have elevated our offices in five of our primary regional markets to better accommodate team collaboration, customer architecture and design sessions and overall workplace productivity. These reimagined workplaces have been designed to inspire innovation and enhance the engaging customer experiences Verinext has become known so well for."

In the Philadelphia region, Verinext has opened doors to a new 11,300 square-foot facility located at 510 Township Line Rd. in Blue Bell, Pa. The new space features a strategic layout to accommodate hybrid work for its Philadelphia-area employees while offering an inspiring "think tank" style format for IT strategy sessions with customers.

In the Atlanta region, Verinext unveiled a new, modern architecture design center and implementation lab which features a comprehensive technology lab, and a dedicated environment for strategic, hands-on customer architecture and design sessions. The new design center is housed in Verinext's 32,000 square-foot facility located at 4850 River Green Parkway in Duluth, Ga.



Verinext has also doubled the size of three of its regional offices to accommodate increasing staff and to facilitate more interactive customer strategy engagements. In Birmingham, Verinext has expanded its facilities with a new 3,900 square-foot office located at 3535 Grandview Parkway. In Charlotte, Verinext's larger, 4,700 square-foot office is located at 6101 Carnegie Boulevard. In Nashville, Verinext has also opened a new, 5,200 square-foot office at 830 Crescent Centre Drive in Franklin, Tenn.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.

