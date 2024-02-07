ATTITUDE Introduces Oatmeal Sensitivetm Collection, Offering Body And Hair Care For Delicate Skin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTITUDETM, the Canadian leader in beauty and home care products, is proud to introduce their exceptional standards to a new range of products designed for those with delicate skin. Living up to its promise, ATTITUDE is proud to introduce its new Oatmeal SensitiveTM collection, which includes four complete lines of

vegan and dermatologically tested hair and body essentials made with more than 97.6% naturally-derived ingredients.

ATTITUDE Oatmeal SensitiveTM Collection

Made with especially gentle ingredients, the Oatmeal SensitiveTM collection helps soothe and keeps skin and hair in good condition for a radiant look. The range features shampoos, body washes, body lotions, hand creams, deodorants, and soaps available in 3 subtle fragrances, chamomile, avocado, and argan, as well as an unscented option. The unscented body and hair care products are also offered in a refillable aluminum bottle with its matching bulk eco-refill to avoid single-use plastic consumption.

"We have decided to develop a collection that meets the needs of people who have delicate skin, but also want to have a sensory-rich experience. We are proud to offer these new oatmeal-enriched products bearing the EWG VERIFIED seal ," stated JF Bernier, Co-Founder & CEO of ATTITUDE.

ATTITUDE Oatmeal Sensitive Collection:

($7.95 - $15.95)



Moisturizing Line: Contains oat extracts and argan oil, featuring vitamin E and omega-3 and 6 that protect and soothe skin and hair.

Nourishing Line: Includes avocado oil rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamins, known to revitalize skin and restore its suppleness.

Soothing Line: Enriched with chamomile, known for its soothing properties. It also helps improve skin's appearance and maintain its moisture barrier. Unscented Line: Made with oat extract known to help maintain the skin soft, smooth and supple appearance and without added fragrance for people sensitive to odors.

The Oatmeal Sensitive NaturalTM

Collection is available on attitudeliving and amazon .

About ATTITUDE

ATTITUDE is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in

eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIEDTM, PETA certified, vegan, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE has its own in-house laboratory and state-of-the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.

