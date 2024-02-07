American Academy Of Hospice And Palliative Medicine Released Annual Presidential Citations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three annual honors announced ahead of Annual Assembly meeting on Mar. 23-25

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is announcing their three Presidential Citations of 2024 to be presented at Annual Assembly taking place from March 23 – 25 in Phoenix, Arizona. Presidential citations acknowledge individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to the field of hospice and palliative care but do not qualify for consideration in other award categories.

"Presidential Citations recognize people and organizations who have raised public awareness and had an important impact on the hospice and palliative care field," said AAHPM Board President, Dr. Holly Yang. I am grateful for the significant contributions of each of the awardees and congratulate them wholeheartedly.

The Carter Family is one of the recipients of a Presidential Citation, and James Earl Carter IV, grandson of President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, will be in attendance to accept the award and represent their family. The Carter Family has inspired many in the field by raising public awareness by being open about the decision to access hospice care for both President Carter and the late Mrs. Carter. This openness has given the American public the opportunity to better understand the benefits of high-quality hospice care for patients, and their families, nearing end of life.

The Hospice Medical Director Certification Board (HMDCB) is also a 2024 Presidential Citation awardee for its important work in certifying hospice physicians. David Wensel, DO FAAHPM HDMC, President of Tru Community Care will be accepting this honor on behalf of HMDCB. HMDCB was established as an independent, non-profit certifying body for hospice medical directors and other hospice physicians. Since its inception in 2012, there has been a clear need for physicians engaged in hospice care to demonstrate that they have the requisite knowledge to care for seriously ill people and their families, whether or not they decide to pursue fellowship training. Since its founding, HMDCB has certified hospice physicians in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The third recipient of a 2024 Presidential Citation is the International Association of Hospice and Palliative Care (IAHPC). On site accepting this honor on behalf of IAHPC will be Debra Pledger Fonte. The mission of IAHPC is to serve as a global platform to inspire, inform and empower individuals, governments, and organizations to increase access and optimize the practice of palliative care; and its vision is a world free from health-related suffering. IAHPC has been a remarkable resource for the global hospice and palliative care community, providing international advocacy, education, research and dissemination of information. IAHPC continues to be a critical organization for growing access to hospice and palliative care throughout the world, especially in low and middle income countries.

