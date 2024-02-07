Moneygram Accelerates Global Digital Strategy With Appointment Of New Senior Hires To Drive Unprecedented Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing decades of digital expertise, the new leaders will propel growth initiatives in four strategic areas: MoneyGram Online, MoneyGram Business, Pricing Strategy, and Payments and Product Partnerships

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, is pleased to announce four strategic appointments to its senior management team, responsible for the acceleration of the Company's global digital strategy. These new leaders will partner closely with the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Seth Ross,

MoneyGram Chief Digital Officer.

Edwina Johnson, MoneyGram Online International

Arnoldo Reyes, MoneyGram Business

Mike Tekulve, Payments and Product Partnerships

Vijay Raman, Pricing Strategy

Bringing decades of digital expertise to MoneyGram, the new leaders will help oversee the next level of digital growth for the Company, focusing on four strategic areas:

MoneyGram Online (Edwina Johnson); MoneyGram Business (Arnoldo Reyes); Pricing Strategy (Vijay Raman); and Payments and Product Partnerships (Mike Tekulve).

"It's been a privilege to join the incredible team at MoneyGram amidst a remarkable digital transformation, and I'm extremely proud of the success we've achieved through our digital strategy to date," said Ross. "With the addition of these new leaders, we gain critical capacity to expand our digital business, reach aggressive growth goals and solidify our position as the global fintech that connects the world's communities. I am thrilled to have this experienced group on board with us for this journey."

Accelerating Direct-to-Consumer Digital Business

Edwina Johnson, MoneyGram Online International

MoneyGram is committed to the global expansion of MoneyGram Online ("MGO"), the Company's leading direct-to-consumer digital business, as the channel has proven to be an important growth driver, delivering consistent, double-digit revenue increases and improving customer loyalty to the MoneyGram Brand. With more than 15 years of experience in the technology start-up space, Johnson will lead the team responsible for driving international growth for MGO, partnering with the team accelerating the channel in the US and Canada.

Building on Leadership Position in B2B Cross-Border Payments

Arnoldo Reyes, MoneyGram Business

Reyes will utilize his 20 years of payments experience at companies like Visa,

PayPal and Mastercard to lead and execute the strategy behind MoneyGram Business ("MGB"), the Company's B2B division. MGB offers enterprise customers the opportunity to connect to one of the only globally scaled money movement platforms, operating across more than 200 countries and territories with a network of over 5 billion digital endpoints and 440,000 agent locations. Through a set of world-class REST APIs, easy-to-use developer portal, and integration and onboarding, MGB helps clients set up payment solutions in weeks, not months.

Outpacing the Industry with Unparalleled Pricing Capabilities

Vijay Raman, Pricing

Strategy

Raman will lead a team dedicated to driving industry-leading pricing capabilities and revenue enhancements. A veteran leader in revenue management and pricing strategies at companies like American Airlines and Spirit Airlines, Raman has more than 20 years of experience in optimizing business strategy and technology to spur revenue growth and profitability.



Building the MoneyGram Payments Ecosystem

Mike Tekulve, Payments and Product Partnerships

Tekulve brings more than two decades of experience in financial technology with industry leaders such as Green Dot and Discover Financial Services. In his new role with MoneyGram, he will leverage his deep strategic expertise in fintech and payments to grow the Company's consumer financial service offerings and enhance its integration into the global digital payments ecosystem.



About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global financial technology company enabling consumers and businesses to move and manage money in nearly every country around the world. Through its innovative cross-border platform, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers globally the ability to send money home for family and friends to pick up in cash or receive directly to a bank account, mobile wallet or card. The Company is a pioneer in the use of blockchain technology at scale, now launching its own non-custodial digital wallet for consumers to seamlessly move from fiat to digital currency, and also enabling consumers to buy, sell and hold digital currencies on its industry-leading app. With one of the world's most extensive and dynamic cash distribution networks, MoneyGram has become the single largest on and off-ramp provider for digital currencies in the world. The MoneyGram team spans the globe with over 2,000 employees across 36 countries, representing more than 75 nationalities. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years. By the numbers, MoneyGram serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories each year, processing more than $200 billion USD annually. Relentlessly digital-first and customer-centric, the Company's digital transactions now account for over 50% of its money transfer business.

Media Contact

Sydney

Schoolfield

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram