Grand Opening: A Week Of Wellness At Cafe Botanica - Where Healthy Never Tasted Better!

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 7, 2024 -- Cafe Botanica (cafe-botanica) is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening celebration from February 12th through Valentine's Day to February 17th. After parting ways with a national franchise, we're excited to present a locally sourced, carefully curated menu that prioritizes wholesomeness without breaking the bank. Join us for a week-long extravaganza filled with discounts, giveaways, and the chance to win free smoothies for a year!

Grand Opening: Cafe Botanica Omaha! Join us at 10319 Pacific Street from Feb 12th-17th. Indulge in wholesome eats like Smoothies, Wraps, & more. Connect on socials: FB/IG botanica), Twitter (@cafe__botanica), TikTok (@cafe_botanica). Nebraska Eddie loves us-check out his 5-star review! 🌟 #Omaha #CafeBotanica

Cafe Botanica has earned a reputation among health-conscious foodies, including elite college athletes like the Huskers, who indulged in Build Your Own (BYO) Acai Bowls during spring training. Whether you're gearing up for a game or simply seeking daily nourishment, Cafe Botanica is your go-to.

Dive into a menu packed with good-for-you options – Smoothies, Fresh and Cold-Pressed Juice, Wraps, Salads, Toast, Smoothies, Smoothie Bowls, Overnight Oats, Waffles, Organic Tea & Coffee, Superlattes, Snacks, and Baked Goods. Psst... our beneficial superfoods are the secret sauce, boosting your nutritional game. Looking for a weekend detox? Our Juice Cleanses are your ticket to refreshment.

We believe food is your fuel, and we're all about making smart choices. In a world where some prioritize profit over health, Cafe Botanica stands tall. Our menu is a daily-dozen of fresh, organic, and natural goodness.

Step into our Pinterest-worthy space adorned with vibrant fruit-themed walls, succulents, and inviting décor. It's the perfect cozy spot for work, study, or just chilling with friends. Come taste the healthy life at Cafe Botanica.

Join us for our Grand Opening at 10319 Pacific Street, Omaha, beginning on February 12th!

You can also visit us at our flagship location:

7811 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE

Coming soon to Lakeside:

2575 S. 171ST Court, Omaha, NE

Choose how you want to enjoy Cafe Botanica: take-out, catering, dine-in, or delivery – we've got you covered! Connect with us on social media: Facebook/Instagram botanica), Twitter (@cafe__botanica), and TikTok (@cafe_botanica). For orders and more information, visit .

And remember, studies show that providing healthy meals in the office not only boosts employee morale but also enhances productivity. Consider Cafe Botanica for your next catering event to keep your team fueled and focused!

