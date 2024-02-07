Exploring The Romantic Spring Flower Fair In Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China——Blossoms Nanshan Welcome You

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strolling through the flower market is the largest traditional custom in Guangdong, China, before the Spring Festival, also known as "flower street parade." Usually loved by the Chinese for its festive atmosphere and positive symbolism

This year, the Nanshan District Spring Festival Flower Market in Shenzhen adopts the theme "City Blooms in the South." Combining the regional characteristics of the venue and elements of the "Year of the Dragon," it centers around the design concept of "One Flower," "One Garden," and "One City," creating a "flower ocean," showcasing "delicate gardens," and presenting the "cultural aspects of the city." Leveraging modern technology and garden art, the market is decorated to collectively create a strong atmosphere for the Year of the Dragon.







Reportedly, at the opening ceremony of the Spring Festival Flower Market on February 3, various activities were held, including a dragon dance, stilt parade, flower exhibition, and symphony orchestra performance. During the New Year Flower Market from February 3 to 9, citizens and foreign visitors can experience traditional Chinese culture such as shadow puppetry and Confucian six arts, enjoy intangible cultural heritage performances like "Ying Opera," and feel the artistic charm brought by the theatrical parade. They can participate in on-site flower arrangement design competitions, compete for the title of "Nanshan Flower King," and admire exotic flowers from around the world while immersing themselves in the enchantment of the "Twelve Flower Gods." Additionally, visitors can take photos on-site, check in, and receive limited Lunar New Year gifts

It is understood that the "Spring Festival Flower Market" is held once a year. This year, Nanshan District in Shenzhen presents high-quality public art, folk activities, and consumer markets, blending traditional emotions with modern aesthetics, creating a diverse, larger, and more exciting festival for citizens and foreign visitors alike. Amidst the fragrance of flowers and the accompaniment of music, everyone can spend a fulfilling and joyful Spring Festival in the Year of the Dragon.





