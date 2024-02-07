Ehang Unveils US$410,000 Suggested Retail Price For EH216-S Pilotless Passenger-Carrying Evtol Aircraft In Global Markets Outside China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, today announced a suggested retail price of US$410,000 for its EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft in global markets outside China, effective from April 1, 2024.







(Image: The suggested retail price for EH216-S in Global markets outside China)

The EH216-S distinguishes itself through its autonomous flight capabilities, fully electric propulsion, comprehensive redundancy safety features, and intelligent command-and-control systems for cluster management. These attributes make it an ideal solution for various UAM applications, including air taxi services, aerial tourism, airport shuttles, cross-island transportation, etc.

Notably, the EH216-S made a significant milestone by securing the world's first Type Certificate and Standard Airworthiness Certificate for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”) in 2023. This achievement underscores EHang's unwavering commitment to safety and quality, endorsed by a national aviation authority.

By offering a competitive price globally for the EH216-S, the Company aims to meet the escalating demands of international markets and drive widespread adoption of this innovative aircraft. Through enhancing accessibility and affordability of cutting-edge pilotless eVTOL products and services, EHang is dedicated to empowering customers worldwide to embrace the future of transportation and the transformative benefits of UAM.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang has obtained the world's first type certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for unmanned eVTOL from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in 2023. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

