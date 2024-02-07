Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Soars To USD 69.7 Billion In 2023, Set To Reach Dizzying Heights Of USD 102.06 Billion By 2030 | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market was valued USD 69.7 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 102.06 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Pharmaceutical Logistics Market” , By Product (Generic Drugs, Branded Drugs), Mode of Operation (Cold Chain Transport, Non-Cold Chain Transport), Application (Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, Specialized Pharma), Mode of Transport (Air Shipping, Rail Shipping, Road Shipping, Sea Shipping) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 69.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 102.06 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Offering, Component, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Continental Carbon Company DHL International GmbH FedEx Kuehne+Nagel Deutsche Post AG

Market Overview

The Pharmaceutical Logistics market encompasses the intricate network of processes and systems involved in the storage, transportation, and distribution of pharmaceutical products, ensuring their integrity, safety, and timely delivery from manufacturers to end-users. With the global pharmaceutical industry continually expanding and evolving, driven by factors such as technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and the increasing demand for healthcare services worldwide, the pharmaceutical logistics sector plays a critical role in ensuring efficient supply chain management. Key trends shaping this market include the adoption of cold chain logistics for temperature-sensitive products, the integration of advanced tracking and tracing technologies, and the rising emphasis on sustainability and regulatory compliance. As pharmaceutical companies strive to optimize their logistics operations to meet evolving market demands and ensure product quality and patient safety, collaboration among stakeholders and the implementation of innovative solutions remain paramount for success in this dynamic and highly regulated industry.

Major Vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market:



Continental Carbon Company

DHL International GmbH

FedEx

Kuehne+Nagel

Deutsche Post AG

LifeConEx

American Airlines Inc.

Air Charter Service

Agility Public Warehousing Company

VersaCold Logistics Services

Delhivery Limited

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

V-Xpress Prompt Brazil Logistics

Rising Pharmaceuticals Demand

The escalating demand for pharmaceuticals globally stands as a primary driver fueling growth in the pharmaceutical logistics market. This demand surge stems from various factors, including population growth, aging demographics, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding access to healthcare services in emerging markets. As pharmaceutical companies strive to meet this rising demand, they face the challenge of ensuring the efficient and timely delivery of a diverse range of products while maintaining stringent quality and safety standards. This necessitates a robust pharmaceutical logistics infrastructure capable of managing complex supply chains, including storage, transportation, and distribution networks. Additionally, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and biopharmaceuticals further amplifies the need for specialized logistics solutions, such as cold chain management, to safeguard the integrity of temperature-sensitive products. As a result, pharmaceutical logistics providers are witnessing heightened demand for their services, prompting investments in innovative technologies, process optimization, and strategic partnerships to meet the evolving needs of the industry and ensure seamless product delivery to healthcare providers and patients worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growth of specialty drugs

Growing emphasis on drug safety, serialization, and compliance Increase in the proprietary information

Opportunities:



Rising demand of hospitals and medical facilities Rise in demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs

Growing Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

The growing demand for cold chain logistics represents a significant trend driving the pharmaceutical logistics market forward. This trend is propelled by several factors, including the increasing production and transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products such as vaccines, biologics, and specialty drugs, coupled with stricter regulatory requirements governing their storage and distribution. With advancements in biotechnology and the rise of personalized medicine, there's a greater need to maintain precise temperature control throughout the entire supply chain to preserve the efficacy and safety of these sensitive products. Moreover, expanding healthcare access in emerging markets and the rise in global health crises have further underscored the importance of reliable cold chain logistics to ensure the timely and secure delivery of vaccines and other critical pharmaceuticals. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies and logistics providers are investing heavily in infrastructure, technology, and expertise tailored to cold chain management, driving innovation and collaboration across the industry to address this growing demand and enhance the efficiency and reliability of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical logistics operations.

Europe dominates the market for Pharmaceutical Logistics Market.

Europe has asserted its dominance in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market owing to several key factors. The significant increase in pharmaceutical product trade within major European nations has driven a high market share. Key countries like Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, and others are particularly contributing to this growth. Moreover, heightened production and demand for various categories of pharmaceutical products, including over-the-counter medicines, within the domestic region, have additionally bolstered the market's substantial market share.

The region boasts a robust infrastructure network, including advanced transportation systems and state-of-the-art storage facilities, which are essential for the safe and efficient handling of pharmaceutical products. Europe is home to some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, driving high demand for logistics services to transport their products both domestically and internationally. Moreover, stringent regulatory standards and quality control measures in Europe necessitate specialized handling and transportation methods, further cementing the region's dominance in pharmaceutical logistics. The strategic geographic location allows for seamless connectivity to global markets, making Europe a preferred hub for pharmaceutical distribution worldwide.

Hospitals Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the End-Use segment categorized into Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs. Branded drugs currently hold the major share in terms of product segmentation. Branded drugs refer to medications that are produced and marketed by a specific pharmaceutical company under a trademarked name. These drugs often undergo extensive research, development, and marketing efforts, which result in higher demand and consequently, a larger market share. Branded drugs typically command higher prices due to their perceived quality, effectiveness, and brand recognition among healthcare professionals and patients. Additionally, stringent regulations and patent protections often provide branded drugs with a competitive advantage over generic alternatives. Consequently, within the pharmaceutical logistics sector, the distribution and transportation of branded drugs constitute a significant portion of overall activities and revenue generation.

Segmentations Analysis of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: -



By Product



Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Mode of Operation



Cold Chain Transport

Non-Cold Chain Transport

By Application



Bio Pharma



Chemical Pharma

Specialized Pharma

By Mode of Transport



Air Shipping



Rail Shipping



Road Shipping

Sea Shipping

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

