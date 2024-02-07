Global Industrial Starch Market Size To Worth USD 95.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.32%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Industrial Starch Market Size was Valued at USD 56.8 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Industrial Starch Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 95.4 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Cargill, Incorporated, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland Group, Avebe, Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., Penford Corporation (Ingredion), Agrana Stärke GmbH, Visco Starch, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co., Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères, Native American Natural Foods. and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Starch Market Size is to Grow from USD 56.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 95.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.32% during the projected period.





A carbohydrate that stores energy and is largely present in plants, especially in grains like potatoes, rice, wheat, and maize. Starch is a mixture of two different polysaccharides comprised of glucose units that become a tasteless, white powder when processed. Industrial starch is made from several natural sources, such as corn, cassava, wheat, and potatoes. Industrial starch is widely used in the coating and manufacturing processes in the paper and textile industries. Industrial starch is also used in the non-food industries of paper, textile, mining, building materials, and consumer products. Industrial starch is widely used in the paper industry for coating and manufacturing. It is used in the textile industry for textile printing and finishing. The industry is mostly impacted by the growing popularity of convenience foods and the numerous applications for sweeteners, starches, and starch derivatives. The starch industry is predicted to grow dramatically as a result of the widespread usage of starch to improve the mouthfeel, texture, and consistency of food products. However, the source, manufacturing process, and availability of raw materials all affect their price. The expansion and financial success of the industrial starch market for the participating companies may be impacted by this. The high upfront costs involved in the extraction and manufacturing of starch derivatives might be a barrier toward entry for new competitors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Industrial Starch Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Native Starch, Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners, Cationic Starch, Ethylated Starch, and Others), By Source (Cassava, Corn, Wheat, Potato, and Others), By Application (Paper Industry, Food, Pharmaceutical Industry, Feed, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The native starch segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global industrial starch market is divided into native starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners, cationic starch, ethylated starch, and others. Among these, the native starch segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe. This is because the native starch segment is growing due to increased usage in processed foods and beverages, medications, paper manufacturing, and other industries. Native starch producers have been working hard to provide a flexible ingredient to meet the growing demand.

The corn segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the source, the global industrial starch market is divided into cassava, corn, wheat, potato, and others. Among these, the corn segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe. This is because corn starch is a cost-effective solution that is appreciated by several industries. It satisfies the growing need for natural, ecological components because it is biodegradable. It encourages fermentation and improves the overall quality of the final product in a variety of industries, including the food and beverage, paper, textile, pharmaceutical, and beer industries.

The paper industry segment is anticipated to grow at the greatest pace in the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global industrial starch market is divided into the paper industry, food, pharmaceutical industry, feed, and others. Among these, the paper industry segment is anticipated to grow at the greatest pace in the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe. Starch is a prominent element in papermaking because it functions as a binding agent and raises the quality and strength of paper products. The industrial sector's strong development and the abundance of raw materials are the main reasons for the market's robust expansion.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global industrial starch market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global industrial starch market over the forecast period. This is because there is a higher demand for industrial starch due to the many multinational food manufacturing and processing companies situated in the region. Particularly, the United States is the world's largest producer of maize, with a significant portion of its output going toward the manufacturing of starch and other uses. The United States' established manufacturing sector is another reason for its dominance in the industrial starch market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global industrial starch market during the projected timeframe. This is because industrial starch is widely available due to the region's large production of raw materials including cassava, sweet potatoes, and maize in countries like China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India. In addition, growing consumer demand for a greater range of food and beverage options and rising per capita income are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific industrial starch market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Industrial Starch Market include Cargill, Incorporated, Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland Group, Avebe, Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., Penford Corporation (Ingredion), Agrana Stärke GmbH, Visco Starch, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co., Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères, Native American Natural Foods. and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, in response to the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients, Ingredion Inc. invested in a new factory in China to create clean-label starches and sweeteners.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Industrial Starch Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Industrial Starch Market, By Type



Native Starch

Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners

Cationic Starch

Ethylated Starch Others

Global Industrial Starch Market, By Source



Cassava

Corn

Wheat

Potato Others

Global Industrial Starch Market, By Application



Paper Industry

Food

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Others

Global Industrial Starch Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

