Strata Ranked No. 1 In KLAS For 18Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare organizations rank Strata's Decision Support and Financial Planning & Analytics solutions Best in KLAS

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology (Strata), a pioneer and leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools, today announced the company ranked No. 1 in Business Decision Support as part of the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report from KLAS Research. It marks the 18th consecutive year the company has been ranked No. 1 in the category of Business Decision Support across various solutions.



With this year's score of 88.6 out of 100, Strata's StrataJazz® Decision Support tool has now been named the market leader in Business Decision Support for the past decade. Additionally, Strata's StrataJazz® Financial Planning tool received top rankings in Financial Planning & Analysis for the second time in the two years KLAS has offered the category, with a customer satisfaction score of 85.5 out of 100.

“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount,” said Adam Gale, KLAS Chief Executive Officer.“The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”

The annual Best in KLAS ratings are based on feedback from tens of thousands of interviews with customers conducted throughout the year evaluating their level of satisfaction with over 1,100 healthcare information technology applications and services.

“We are honored to receive Best in KLAS in Business Decision Support, in addition to earning top honors for our Financial Planning & Analysis solutions,” said John Martino, Chief Executive Officer of Strata.“We share this accomplishment with our customers and offer a huge thanks for their ongoing partnership and trust in our solutions. Receiving another year of Best in KLAS distinctions in these areas reflects the work of our entire team as we look to provide our customers with the best solutions and support.”

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based platform for software and service solutions to help organizations better analyze, plan and perform in support of their organizational missions.

As part of Strata's recent combination with Syntellis Performance Solutions (Syntellis), the company now also provides solutions to higher education, financial institutions and commercial markets. In the healthcare space, Strata continues to invest in and innovate its market-leading products, as well as grow and scale its data and intelligence capabilities.

The company's 18-year-long streak ranked Best in KLAS reflects over 28 years of work providing its customers with leading planning solutions and services.

Customer Commentary

In determining its rankings, KLAS collects quantitative and qualitative feedback from healthcare providers regarding the applications that they use. The following are a few of the comments from Strata customers, reported by KLAS:

StrataJazz® Decision Support



Advanced Functionality: “I'm very pleased with the software and our relationship with Strata Decision Technology. The quality of the engineering and the design of the product are why we selected the vendor, and those things have been maintained. We did a full-blown market analysis, and StrataJazz Decision Support was the best product.” Director, October 2023

Usability: “Strata Decision Technology's tool is super intuitive, and the current design is well liked and received by the folks who use it. The vendor's current supporting tool is user friendly.” Manager, April 2023 Partnership: “The system has changed a lot since we implemented it. We are looking at doing activity costing. That is an in-depth way to do cost procedures. The vendor stays updated on the most current and accurate ways to handle costs. They roll those methods out to clients and enable clients to enhance their reports and give their board members real-time data that makes sense. I like that about the vendor.” Director, October 2023



StrataJazz® Financial Planning



Innovation: “Strata Decision Technology's biggest strengths are their continued development of the tool to increase productivity on my team and trying to build budgets. The biggest improvement I have seen was when we moved to the [OnePlan®] for budgeting.” VP/Other Executive, July 2023

Agile Planning: “The solution has helped us from a budget preparation standpoint; we have more insight into what is happening in the current year. We are more proactively reaching out to certain areas to see what is happening so that as we go through establishing a target operating budget, we are able to look back at the discussions we had in the year and identify gaps and risks before we are in the next budget cycle. We can see trends and plan for things more quickly than in the past, so we are more reactive.” Director, September 2023 Ease of Use: “When we run reports out of StrataJazz Financial Planning, we know they are correct. I can go into our revenue cycle with any report that I run. I can spot-check and pull any of the encounters.” Director, October 2023



About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS, visit KLASresearch

About Strata Decision Technology

Strata Decision Technology provides a cloud-based platform for software and service solutions to help organizations better analyze, plan and perform in support of their missions. With the combination of Syntellis Performance Solutions' Axiom solutions, more than 2,300 organizations rely on Strata to provide their financial analytics, planning and performance solutions. Strata has been named the market leader for Business Decision Support for 18 consecutive years. By uniting these two industry leaders, Strata continues to deliver market-leading solutions and world-class service, with an increased focus on accelerating innovation. For more information, please go to .

