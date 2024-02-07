Command Alkon’S Susan Whetstone And Diana Dorough To Host Educational Sessions At World Of Asphalt/AGG1 Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Command Alkon Subject Matter Experts Take the Stage to Discuss Challenges, Best Practices, and Industry Trends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce that Susan Whetstone, Product Owner, and Diana Dorough, Enterprise Sales Manager, will be hosting education sessions at this year's World of Asphalt/AGG1 event in Nashville, TN.



The World of Asphalt/AGG1 event is the premier trade show for the asphalt, aggregates, and pavement maintenance industries. It brings together industry professionals, exhibitors, and experts from around the world to share knowledge, explore innovations, and network with peers. Attendees can expect engaging presentations, interactive discussions, and practical takeaways to enhance their professional growth.

Susan Whetstone will lead the session "How to Thrive in a (Wo)Man's World," focusing on the unconscious bias that women often face in networking and business relationships. In an industry traditionally known as "a man's world," women can sometimes feel like the odd person out, leading to insecurities and self-doubt. This session will provide strategies for women to boost their confidence, expand their network, and capitalize on their unique strengths and perspectives. The session will take place Tuesday, March 26 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM CST.

In the session "How Automation Can Stretch Scarce Talent," Diana Dorough will address the challenges faced by the construction industry in recruiting and retaining skilled workers while dealing with record-low unemployment rates. She will discuss how plant or site automation technologies can alleviate the pressure of talent shortage, enabling companies to achieve more with fewer resources. Attendees will also gain a first-hand look at real-life success stories from customers who have improved throughput and profits by embracing automation. The session will take place Wednesday, March 27 from 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM CST.

"We are thrilled to have Susan Whetstone and Diana Dorough sharing their expertise and knowledge at this year's World of Asphalt/AGG1 event," said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. "Their sessions will provide valuable insights and practical strategies to help industry professionals overcome challenges and thrive in their respective roles."

