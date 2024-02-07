(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAPIX Therapeutics, Inc. (“LAPIX”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, orally bioavailable immune system restoration therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointments of Henry A. McKinnell, Ph.D., and Anthony Gibney to its Board of Directors and Francisco Leon, MD, Ph.D. as a Board Observer. These appointments bring more than five decades of scientific acumen and growth-focused leadership to LAPIX as the company works to transform how medical communities treat and support patients diagnosed with serious and complex autoimmune diseases.



“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of our newest board members, whose arrivals mark a pivotal moment for LAPIX, especially as we complete the ongoing Phase I study and move LPX-TI641 towards Phase II,” said Anas M. Fathallah, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of LAPIX.“Dr. McKinnell, Mr. Gibney and Dr. Leon are exceptionally well-equipped to contribute to LAPIX's strategic vision, providing insights that will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of our company and our pursuit of immune restoration strategies.”

Dr. McKinnell is the former Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Inc., former chairman of Moody's, and co-founder and past Chairman of the Infectious Disease Institute in Kampala, Uganda. He is a member of the boards of directors of Nexcella and the Science and Technology in Society Forum. He serves as chairman emeritus of the Connecticut Science Center, the Business Roundtable, the Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers Association, the Food and Drug Law Institute, and the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. He also currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Quris AI and Spire. Dr. McKinnell holds a Bachelor of Commerce in business from the University of British Columbia and MBA and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Bringing over 25 years of life-science and investment banking experience to Lapix, Mr. Gibney has previously held Chief Financial Officer and/or Chief Business Officer positions at Iveric Bio (acquired by Astellas Pharma), FogPharma, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Alexion). His dual expertise in finance and biotech uniquely positions his insights at the intersections of financial strategy and operational expertise. He also served as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Biotechnology Investment Banking Team at Leerink Partners, and lead the East Coast effort at Merrill Lynch as a Managing Director. Mr. Gibney holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and in History from Yale University.

Joining the Board as a Board Observer, Dr. Leon will lend his significant expertise in clinical immunology, translational medicine and as a successful drug developer. Dr. Leon is currently the founder and CEO of Tolerance Bio and previously served as the Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder at Provention Bio (acquired by Sanofi), co-founder and CEO of Celimmune (acquired by Amgen) and Vice President & Head, Immunology Translational Medicine J&J/Janssen amongst other endeavors. He has played a pivotal role in the development and success of these organizations and has been responsible for the translational strategies and early clinical development of biologic and small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. His dedication to immunology spans 30 years, culminating in the FDA approval of teplizumab/TZIELD®, the first-ever non-chronic immune resetting agent in T cell autoimmunity. He earned a Ph.D. in Mucosal Immunology from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and completed a Specialist program in Clinical Immunology at Hospital Ramon y Cajal, Madrid. He earned a MD from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.

"I am honored to welcome new colleagues to the board,” added Dr. Fathallah. "Their considerable and demonstrated capacity to offer strategic guidance to companies poised for growth is an invaluable asset as we collectively navigate the intricate challenges of developing cures for autoimmune diseases."

About LAPIX Therapeutics

LAPIX Therapeutics Inc. is a Boston, MA-based company in the biopharma sector, focused on developing novel, orally bioavailable immune system restoration therapies, including immune tolerance restoration therapy for autoimmune diseases and immune function restoration therapies for oncology. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Anas M. Fathallah, Ph.D.

CEO and Co-Founder

...