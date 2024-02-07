REMINDER - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 1St Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2024 first quarter results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8h00 (Eastern Time) .

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 805894#. This recording will be available until April 30, 2024.

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel./Tél.: (514) 940-4350

