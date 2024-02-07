Acuity Insights Closes 2023 With Expansion Into New Higher Education Disciplines And New Partnerships

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



More than 850,000 applicants have taken the Casper situational judgment test



Business and Engineering schools now using Casper to assess soft skills of applicants New integrations with Blackboard's Anthology and Canvas

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, today announced a year of substantial growth and expansion, reinforcing the value of its Casper situational judgment test in holistic admissions as well as the strength of its program management and analytics offerings.

Acuity Insights has expanded its partner portfolio by collaborating with a number of new schools and programs from the following institutions: the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Colorado, Wayne State University, and Dalhousie University,

Acuity Insights' key highlights from 2023:



Casper hits 850K Milestone: In 2023, Acuity Insights hit a new record. More than 850,000 applicants have taken the Casper test since its inception in 2015, solidifying its position as a trusted assessment tool for holistic admissions. Over the years, Acuity Insights' Casper test has gained widespread recognition as a premier tool for assessing non-academic attributes in the admissions process.

One45 and Analytics welcome new health professions programs: One45, a comprehensive education program management solution, welcomed 17 new programs and nearly 3,400 new learners onto the platform. Analytics, an education performance analytics solution for Health Professions programs, welcomed 5 new programs and over 2,000 new learners.

Global Reach: Acuity has expanded its reach across the globe, with Casper tests now available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Albania.

Diversifying Into New Higher Education Disciplines: Acuity entered new disciplines, including Business and Engineering in North America and Psychology in Australia. This clearly shows the relevance of Casper in providing holistic insights into applicants and ensuring that applicants' soft skills, so critical for their in-program and career success, are factored into admissions decision-making across a broad cross-section of programs.

Enhanced Integrations: In addition to its existing partnerships with ExamSoft and NBME (National Board of Medical Examiners), Acuity expanded integrations for its One45 and Analytics products with several other leading educational platforms, like Anthology's Blackboard and Canvas, ensuring that programs have access to data and insights across the multitude of platforms that exist with schools and institutions. Consistent Industry Recognition: For the fifth consecutive year, Acuity Insights was recognized on the Globe & Mail's fastest-growing company list , underscoring its sustained commitment to innovation and excellence. Acuity's Research team alongside several partner programs in the Physical Therapy Research Network were awarded the“Excellence Framework in Academic Physical Therapy Research” by the ACAPT Education Research Committee and the Scholarship of Education SIG of the APTA Academy of Education . This award was given for their study on holistic admissions in physical therapy programs, presented at the Educational Leadership Conference 2023 . In partnership with Saint Mary's University, Acuity also received a Mitacs Accelerate Grant on 'Examining the Potential Pitfalls of Using ChatGPT in Situational Judgment Tests'.

"Our mission is to support higher education institutions in discovering holistic student potential, expanding access to higher education, and fostering success for both students and programs,” says Matt Holland, Acuity's CEO.“The exponential growth and continuous expansion of Casper, One45, and Analytics in 2023 reflect our dedication to this mission and the continued commitment and effort of our incredible Acuity team. I believe that 2024 will bring many new and exciting opportunities for us to further serve programs and students in realizing their full potential."

Dan Shaw, Director of MBA programs at Dalhousie University who joined Acuity's partner community in 2023, says:“We identified a clear and direct correlation between Casper scores and success within the program – a pattern that persisted even after graduation. Those who had excelled on the Casper assessment generally secured more favorable placements and remained actively engaged alumni, demonstrating not only commitment to their respective programs but also active involvement in their broader community."

