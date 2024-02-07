Baltic Horizon Fund Signs New Loan Agreements In Preparation For Partial Bond Redemption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund has through BH Europa UAB and BH Northstar UAB SPV-s signed new 5-year loan agreements with Šiaulių bankas in total amount of EUR 26 million. Approximately EUR 17.4 million of the loan amounts will be used for refinancing the existing bank loans and the rest of the amount will mainly be used to redeem part of Baltic Horizon Fund bonds issued in May 2023. More details about the next redemption payment will be disclosed during the first quarter of 2024.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

