Global Automotive Oems' Sustainability Practices Analysis Report 2023 Featuring Ford, GM, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Renault, Stellantis, Toyota, And Volkswagen


2/7/2024 9:17:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive OEMs' Sustainability Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report delves into the sustainable practices of 9 global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), providing a comprehensive analysis of the measures being taken across the entire value chain to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

The study examines the way sustainable practices are being integrated into all aspects of the product life cycle, including sourcing, manufacturing, design, materials, and end-of-life. It reveals the degree to which OEMs prioritize sustainable sourcing in their supply chains, emphasizing resilience and ethical standards.

The study depicts how the green manufacturing practices employed by these OEMs contribute to reducing carbon footprints and optimizing resources during the manufacturing stage. Striking a balance between environmental consciousness and manufacturing efficiency, the study considers both short-term costs and long-term impacts, as well as the complexities of implementation.

The report highlights the innovative use of sustainable materials by the 9 OEMs, aligning with circular economy principles and contributing to long-term sustainability goals. It showcases the diverse approaches adopted by these manufacturers in incorporating eco-friendly materials into their vehicles.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on how these OEMs manage the environmental impact of end-of-life vehicle disposal, remanufacturing, and reuse activities. It details innovative practices such as parts remanufacturing, various recycling methods, and recent achievements in end-of-life activities. The study provides a nuanced understanding of how these automotive giants are navigating the intersection of sustainability and industry efficiency across their operations.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy and EOL Strategies
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Supply Chain Management
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for Sustainable Operations

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Sustainable Practices Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Growth Analytics

  • Key Takeaways
  • Automotive Brands and Their Sustainability Roadmaps
  • Automotive Sustainability Practices Segmentation

Stellantis

  • Sustainability Overview: Stellantis Group
  • Stellantis Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Stellantis
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Stellantis
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Stellantis
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Stellantis
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Stellantis

Ford

  • Sustainability Overview: Ford
  • Ford Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Ford
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Ford
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Ford
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Ford
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Ford

GM

  • Sustainability Overview: GM
  • GM Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: GM
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: GM
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: GM
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: GM
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: GM

Hyundai & Kia

  • Sustainability Overview: Hyundai & Kia
  • Hyundai & Kia Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Hyundai & Kia
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Hyundai & Kia
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Hyundai & Kia
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Hyundai & Kia
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Hyundai & Kia

Mercedes-Benz

  • Sustainability Overview: Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Mercedes-Benz
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Mercedes-Benz
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Mercedes-Benz
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Mercedes-Benz
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

  • Sustainability Overview: Nissan
  • Nissan Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Nissan
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Nissan
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Nissan
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Nissan
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Nissan

Renault

  • Sustainability Overview: Renault
  • Renault Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Renault
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Renault
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Renault
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Renault
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Renault

Toyota

  • Sustainability Overview: Toyota
  • Toyota Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Toyota
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: Toyota
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Toyota
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Toyota
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: Toyota

VW

  • Sustainability Overview: VW
  • VW Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem
  • Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: VW
  • Sustainable Supply Chain: VW
  • Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: VW
  • Sustainable Material Usage Overview: VW
  • Recycling and EOL Practices: VW

Next Steps

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

