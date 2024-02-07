(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive OEMs' Sustainability Practices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report delves into the sustainable practices of 9 global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), providing a comprehensive analysis of the measures being taken across the entire value chain to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.
The study examines the way sustainable practices are being integrated into all aspects of the product life cycle, including sourcing, manufacturing, design, materials, and end-of-life. It reveals the degree to which OEMs prioritize sustainable sourcing in their supply chains, emphasizing resilience and ethical standards.
The study depicts how the green manufacturing practices employed by these OEMs contribute to reducing carbon footprints and optimizing resources during the manufacturing stage. Striking a balance between environmental consciousness and manufacturing efficiency, the study considers both short-term costs and long-term impacts, as well as the complexities of implementation.
The report highlights the innovative use of sustainable materials by the 9 OEMs, aligning with circular economy principles and contributing to long-term sustainability goals. It showcases the diverse approaches adopted by these manufacturers in incorporating eco-friendly materials into their vehicles.
Furthermore, the report sheds light on how these OEMs manage the environmental impact of end-of-life vehicle disposal, remanufacturing, and reuse activities. It details innovative practices such as parts remanufacturing, various recycling methods, and recent achievements in end-of-life activities. The study provides a nuanced understanding of how these automotive giants are navigating the intersection of sustainability and industry efficiency across their operations.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Circular Economy and EOL Strategies Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Supply Chain Management Growth Opportunity 3: Digitalization for Sustainable Operations
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Sustainable Practices Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Key Competitors Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Growth Analytics
Key Takeaways Automotive Brands and Their Sustainability Roadmaps Automotive Sustainability Practices Segmentation
Stellantis
Sustainability Overview: Stellantis Group Stellantis Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Stellantis Sustainable Supply Chain: Stellantis Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Stellantis Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Stellantis Recycling and EOL Practices: Stellantis
Ford
Sustainability Overview: Ford Ford Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Ford Sustainable Supply Chain: Ford Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Ford Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Ford Recycling and EOL Practices: Ford
GM
Sustainability Overview: GM GM Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: GM Sustainable Supply Chain: GM Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: GM Sustainable Material Usage Overview: GM Recycling and EOL Practices: GM
Hyundai & Kia
Sustainability Overview: Hyundai & Kia Hyundai & Kia Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Hyundai & Kia Sustainable Supply Chain: Hyundai & Kia Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Hyundai & Kia Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Hyundai & Kia Recycling and EOL Practices: Hyundai & Kia
Mercedes-Benz
Sustainability Overview: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Mercedes-Benz Sustainable Supply Chain: Mercedes-Benz Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Mercedes-Benz Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Mercedes-Benz Recycling and EOL Practices: Mercedes-Benz
Nissan
Sustainability Overview: Nissan Nissan Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Nissan Sustainable Supply Chain: Nissan Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Nissan Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Nissan Recycling and EOL Practices: Nissan
Renault
Sustainability Overview: Renault Renault Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Renault Sustainable Supply Chain: Renault Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Renault Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Renault Recycling and EOL Practices: Renault
Toyota
Sustainability Overview: Toyota Toyota Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: Toyota Sustainable Supply Chain: Toyota Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: Toyota Sustainable Material Usage Overview: Toyota Recycling and EOL Practices: Toyota
VW
Sustainability Overview: VW VW Sustainability Developments and Partnership Ecosystem Sustainable Raw Material Sourcing: VW Sustainable Supply Chain: VW Sustainable Design and Manufacturing: VW Sustainable Material Usage Overview: VW Recycling and EOL Practices: VW
Next Steps

