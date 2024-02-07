Television (TV) Anchor Diana Matroos To Speak At Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



is pleased to announce Diana Matroos, Presenter, Interviewer and Journalist, as an honored speaker at its upcoming event in Dubai on February 27. Matroos will engage with the global Black community on topics related to fostering inclusivity in media and building authentic and compelling narratives across platforms.

Born in the Netherlands, Matroos' foray into journalism began at the School of Journalism in Utrecht. From her early days as an editor to her current role as a season presenter on Dutch television channels RTL 4 and RTL Z, Matroos' experience extends across platforms and to radio, where she demonstrates her versatility and engages with audiences on programs like Zakendoen met and Beeldbepalers.

Matroos has also stepped into the realm of conference moderation – navigating complex conversations across business sectors in both Dutch and English – as well as presentation training, where she champions the transformative power of authenticity. Rejecting conventional training methods, Matroos asserts that compelling presentations come from embracing one's genuine self. Her training sessions aim to identify and remove barriers that hinder individuals from finding and expressing their authentic voice.

As a speaker at GBIS 2024, Matroos is set to share her insights into the realm of journalism, presentation and the type of authentic communication that fuels transformative change. Her unique blend of experiences across platforms promises to be an invaluable asset and contribute to the event's theme, Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity. Delegates can expect an engaging session that not only delves into the inner workings of the media industry, but also ignites a deeper understanding of the power of authentic storytelling and communication.

Global Black Impact Summit 2024:

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit – taking place on February 27 in Dubai – is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

