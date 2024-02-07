South Africa: Basic Education Committee Saddened By Death Of Six Learners

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education expressed its shock and sadness at the death yesterday of six learners from Riebeeckstad in the Free State.

Committee Chairperson Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee is heartbroken following the news that six girls passed away in a horrific bus accident while being transported from a sports event.“This is such a tragedy; six young lives ripped away. We mourn with the parents, families, school community and all those affected by this accident.”

According to reports, the accident took place on the R70 near Ventersburg yesterday as learners from Riebeeckstad High School were travelling from an all-girls sports event in Moolmanshoek. The same reports indicated that 28 other learners suffered minor injuries, one had severe injuries and another six pupils were treated for moderate injuries.“We wish those injured and those recovering in hospital a speedy recovery,” said Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba.

“The committee is saddened by the event. This comes a few weeks after schools began the 2024 academic year and shortly on the heels of the country celebrating the Class of 2023's excellent pass rate. It is truly sad for the province and South Africa that we have been robbed of these young learners, who are the future of our country.”

