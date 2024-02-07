All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council Presents The Preferred Manufacturers Of India Exhibition At Gurugram

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India - February 7th, 2024: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council proudly presents the much-anticipated Preferred Manufacturers of India (PMI) exhibition, a three-day event, being organized from February 6th to 8th, 2024, at the prestigious Hyatt Regency in Gurugram. The event was inaugurated on 6th January with great enthusiasm by distinguished guests Mrs Vibha Rani, Director & Head BIS, Faridabad, and Shri R Arulanandan Ji, Director of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.



The exhibition features a dazzling display of 46 stalls, showcasing their craftsmanship and received a roaring start with approximately 150 leading jewellers from across the country. This congregation of talent and expertise is a testament to the thriving jewellery industry in India and its ability to set global standards. Attendees can expect to explore a diverse array of exquisite pieces, ranging from traditional to contemporary styles, all under one roof.



Mr Saiyam Mehra, Chairman (GJC), expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "PMI stands as an exclusive exhibition, not merely a showcase; it embodies a celebration of the rich heritage and craftsmanship that our nation proudly boasts. This platform allows us to unveil the pinnacle of Indian jewellery to the world."



Mr Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman (GJC), echoed this sentiment, adding, "PMI serves as the quintessence of exclusivity, bringing together the industry's finest minds and talents. It acts as a melting pot of innovation and tradition, laying the foundation for the future of Indian jewellery."



Mr. Madan Kothari, Convenor of PMI, emphasized the significance of the event in promoting India's reputation as a global hub for quality jewellery manufacturing. He remarked, "PMI brings together the best manufacturers in the country, offering visitors an unparalleled opportunity to witness the richness and diversity of Indian jewellery heritage. During this PMI, we will be honouring the Jewels of the Northâ€”acknowledging and celebrating their contributions in the jewellery industry "



Joint Convenor of PMI, Mr. Chetan Thadeshwar, highlighted the importance of such platforms in driving innovation and excellence across jewellery craftsmanship. "Events like PMI not only showcase existing talent but also inspire jewellers to push boundaries and explore new avenues of creativity, this time we are excited to present a fashion show - highlighting exclusive designs. Prepare for an evening of unparalleled glamour and style, promising to be unforgettable as part of our PMI. " he remarked.



The PMI exhibition at Hyatt Regency Gurugram is set to captivate jewellery enthusiasts and industry professionals alike with its stunning displays and insightful interactions by making it Industry's favourite business + leisure event. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the epitome of Indian jewellery craftsmanship. This exhibition promises to be a journey through the finest creations and innovations, setting the stage for a bright and promising future for the Indian jewellery industry.





About GJC: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360 degree approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 18 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.

User :- Janki Trivedi

Email :...