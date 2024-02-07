GHD Digital And Its Clients Shine In The AVA Digital Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Govstack gave us the freedom to design what we need, without sacrificing responsiveness, accessibility, or an editor-friendly user experience.” - Callin Belchamber, IT Manager, Town of Parry Sound WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GHD Digital, a leading global digital transformation business, is pleased to share that six of their valued clients have been honoured with prestigious AVA Digital Awards for their municipal websites, which were built on the Govstack platform.



The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes digital excellence across categories and industries. These accolades affirm the dedication and innovation demonstrated by municipalities in providing outstanding online experiences for their communities.



The recipients include:

New York State Association of Counties – Platinum Winner

Leduc County EcDev – Gold Winner

Town of Algonquin Highlands – Gold Winner

City of Lemon Grove – Gold Winner

Town of Parry Sound – Honorable Mention Winner

Township of Black River-Matheson – Honorable Mention Winner



Govstack by GHD Digital helps municipalities create user-friendly, accessible and engaging websites tailored to the diverse needs of their communities. Working collaboratively with municipal clients, GHD Digital delves into their needs, goals, and visions to deliver innovative solutions that enhance online presence and engagement with their communities. Govstack combines GHD Digital's expertise in user-centric design, accessibility, content strategy, data analytics and digital transformation.



"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these municipalities for this well-deserved recognition from AVA Digital. It is a testament to their dedication to leveraging digital communication tools to enhance citizen engagement and improve the overall experience of their residents," said Ali Carden, Global Practice Director – Product and Platforms at GHD Digital.“I am immensely proud of the contribution that GHD Digital has been able to make to our clients to create user friendly, visually engaging and informative websites that cater to the diverse needs of residents.”



“Govstack gave us the freedom to design what we need, without sacrificing responsiveness, accessibility, or an editor-friendly user experience.” Callin Belchamber, IT Manager, Town of Parry Sound



For more information about Govstack by GHD Digital and our range of digital services, please visit govstack



About GHD Digital

GHD Digital is GHD's digital transformation business, dedicated to helping clients unlock innovation, embrace the future and change communities for good. Our diverse and talented team of more than 600 people include data scientists, design thinkers, immersive digital consultants, project managers and innovators. With the combined global and local expertise of GHD's 11,000 engineering, advisory, architectural, environmental and construction experts, we help navigate and solve complex challenges with advanced technology.

