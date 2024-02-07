Austin Marketing Agency Highlights Interim Marketing Support For B2B Tech Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Launch Marketing's interim marketing support services fill vacancies for organizations while aiming to elevate their marketing efforts.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology-focused companies, offers interim marketing support during role transitions, health or maternity leave coverage or when organizations require extra support.Discover the impact of Launch Marketing's interim marketing support services for technology companies with two customer stories that highlight interim services during maternity leave and a role transition:.Virtual Marketing Services Ensure Continuous Lead Gen During Transition: A global enterprise software company with a portfolio and work management solution had a senior-level marketing position open up and needed it to be filled immediately. While searching for the right person to fill the role, they turned to Launch Marketing to take ownership of marketing for that segment and drive lead engagement activities to support pipeline growth. With this engagement, Launch owned the product development vertical, spearheading a strategic marketing plan focused on lead generation and engaging prospects. While serving in the role, Launch achieved 112% of the organization's lead gen goal for the quarter and supported a smooth transition once the position was filled..Launch Provides Interim Marketing Services to Cover Maternity Leave: The director of marketing at a SaaS company was going on maternity leave and needed coverage while she was going to be out. Given the fast-paced environment and the volume of activities, it was imperative that marketing continued seamlessly, so they wanted a partner who could provide strategic and tactical support and turned to Launch to fill the interim marketing role. In addition to driving lead generation efforts during the maternity leave coverage, Launch focused on strengthening the alignment between sales and marketing. This included formalizing some processes and enhancing communications through activities such as establishing a campaign calendar. Launch also helped the organization establish clear sales and marketing goals and KPIs."Whether interim marketing support needs are planned, such as covering for a maternity leave, or unanticipated, such as a team member transition, it is important that the marketing organization continue to move forward seamlessly,” said Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Launch Marketing.“This is where Launch steps in. Our interim marketing support services aren't just a safety net, they help propel your marketing initiatives forward. At Launch, our accelerated ramp-up process and industry-experienced marketers effortlessly align with your existing team to help you continue improving your marketing and growing your business.”About Launch MarketingLaunch Marketing is a B2B Austin marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.

