Bitrise Launches Innovative Build Caching Platform, Accelerating CI/CD Builds And Tests For Mobile App Developers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Development teams building with Gradle and Bazel build tools can now cut their CI build durations in half with Bitrise's new remote build caching platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bitrise launched its latest innovation, Bitrise Build Cache, a powerful remote build caching platform that integrates natively with Bitrise CI and other popular CI platforms. Bitrise Build Cache supports applications built with Gradle and Bazel build tools and improves CI/CD pipelines by reducing build and test times, marking a milestone in the company's mission to streamline the mobile development process.

“Bitrise Build Cache is our next milestone in creating the best Mobile-First DevOps Platform. We believe slow CI processes drain developer experience and organizational efficiency. Bitrise Build Cache reduces build durations for teams using any CI platform, and most importantly, it improves developer experience at the same time,” says Bitrise CEO and co-founder Barnabas Birmacher.

While benchmarking the impact of Bitrise Build Cache on build durations of open-source Gradle and Bazel applications, Bitrise discovered a 72% and 83% reduction in build durations, respectively. In the case of the benchmarked Gradle application, this meant reducing build durations from 29 minutes to 8 minutes.

Bitrise Build Cache addresses the critical challenges faced by mobile development teams, such as long build durations and increasing CI costs, which have traditionally hindered productivity and developer experience. By enabling a more efficient workflow and reducing the need for redundant build and test processes, Bitrise Build Cache ensures that mobile development teams can focus on innovation and delivering high-quality applications faster.

Recognizing the importance of a secure and efficient development environment, Bitrise Build Cache offers a fully managed and secure cache infrastructure, eliminating the complexities of self-hosting. Its deep integration into the Bitrise CI/CD platform promises a simple implementation, setting new standards for speed, efficiency, and security in mobile app development.

Developers interested in benchmarking the performance of Bitrise Build Caching with their own applications can start a free 30-day trial at .

