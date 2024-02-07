Footnanny Brand Launches Natural Peptide Products To Revitalize Feet, Legs, And Hands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Footnanny's new Peptide line features meticulously crafted blends of Jojoba Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Lemongrass Essential Oil, Vitamin E, Rice Protein Oil, and Pomegranate Seed Oil. The line is available online and at the Rodeo Collection in Beverly Hills.

CEO/Founder Gloria L. Williams, a native of Chicago, is known for making Oprah's Favorite Things List for 10 years in a row. Footnanny products are suitable for all skin types and are free from harsh chemicals, making them safe and effective for daily use.

Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny, headquartered at the Rodeo Collection in Beverly Hills, Elevates Skin Health with Products Featuring Collagen Peptide

- Gloria L. Williams, CEO/Founder of the Footnanny Brand in Beverly Hills HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CEO/Founder Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny , a leading provider of luxury foot and body care solutions, announces the launch of a line of Natural Peptide Products, developed to enhance overall skin health and revitalization. Centered around the proven benefits of Collagen Peptide, Footnanny's latest products are designed to cater to individuals seeking anti-aging, fitness, and comprehensive wellness solutions."At Footnanny, we recognize the environmentally exposed and daily wear and tear on our feet, legs and hands. I created this line to fill the need of a much-needed Anti-Aging Natural Peptide Treat for everybody," said Williams, the Chicago native who is known for making Oprah's Favorite Things List for 10 years in a row. "Our goal has always been to provide the best foot and body care solutions, and these new formulations are a testament to that. We believe that healthy skin starts from the feet up, and our Natural Peptide Products are a game-changer in achieving that goal."Capitalizing on the surge in Collagen Peptide's popularity within the natural wellness industry, Footnanny's new line features meticulously crafted blends of Jojoba Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Lemongrass Essential Oil, Vitamin E, Rice Protein Oil, and Pomegranate Seed Oil. This thoughtfully selected combination stimulates the skin's inherent collagen production, resulting in a radiant, moisturized, and smooth appearance.The three-step regimen begins with the Footnanny Natural Peptide Sugar Scrub, providing gentle exfoliation. Following the first step, users are encouraged to apply the Footnanny Natural Peptide Serum, which can be massaged in the feet, legs, and hands. The regimen concludes with the application of the Footnanny Natural Peptide Cream, creating a comprehensive routine for optimal results. Daily use, day and night, is recommended to achieve the best results.This versatile line of Natural Peptide Products represents Footnanny's commitment to revolutionizing foot care through natural, science-backed formulations. Williams stated, "With a focus on harnessing the skin's inherent capabilities, we can empower individuals to achieve their wellness and anti-aging aspirations." Footnanny products are suitable for all skin types and are free from harsh chemicals, making them safe and effective for daily use.For interviews or more information about the Footnanny Brand, contact Publicist Marie Lemelle at 213-276-7827 or ....About Footnanny:The Footnanny Brand is a renowned provider of luxury foot and body care solutions dedicated to promoting wellness and rejuvenation through premium, natural ingredients. Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny's commitment to providing high-quality, natural, and effective foot and body care solutions has made them a trusted brand among customers and industry professionals. With the launch of their Natural Peptide Products, Footnanny continues to set the bar for innovative and luxurious foot and body care. The Footnanny Foot Spa is located at the Rodeo Collection , 421 N. Rodeo Drive on the Garden Level (G) in Beverly Hills, California. Visit for more information.Follow Footnanny on social media:@footnannyofficial#footnanny #footnannyfootspa #bodynanny #foot #bestpedicures #beauty #healthandwellness #oprah #California #madeinamerica #oprahfavoritethings #beverlyhills #rodeocollection #platinumstarpr

