Revolutionizing Pet Travel: Mr. Peanut Pet Carriers To Offer Pet ID/Travel Tags With QR Code Technology By Lifepet.Care

Mr. Peanut Pet Carrier with the Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag with QR Code Technology

Mr. Peanut is adding additional safety by offering pet ID/Travel tags to also be placed directly onto carriers, too. This will help in finding lost pet luggage.

- Michael Strianese, Mr. Peanut CEOHENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mr. Peanut Pet Carriers, a renowned provider of premium-grade pet carriers, has joined forces with LifePet, an advocate for pet wellness, to introduce a groundbreaking product that redefines pet safety and care. The newly unveiled "The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag – Enhanced " is designed to enhance the lives of pets and their owners by offering a holistic approach to pet well-being which includes a free subscription to the pet profile hub."The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag – Enhanced" is a versatile and stylish solution that goes beyond a traditional pet tag as it's for both the pet and a useful tag for pet carriers.“We are honored to partner with one of the leading travel pet carriers in the World. It truly shows Mr. Peanut's commitment to the highest standards of safety,“ says Robert Greene, LifePet Founder.The ID/Travel tags are suitable for all household pets and offer a range of benefits and features to pet owners. For example, every purchase includes complimentary lifetime access to the Pet Profile Hub (PPH), a user-friendly platform that enables pet owners to register extensive pet information. From medications and vet contacts to pedigree certifications, the PPH ensures that all essential details about your pet are readily accessible when needed. The PPH normally has an annual subscription. This means secure health records on-the-go making travel worry free.The ID/Travel tags are readable by smartphones as they feature laser-etched QR codes, the tag simplifies communication with pet owners. Anyone who finds your pet carrier can quickly contact you through their smartphone, adding an extra layer of security during flights or train travel.There are carriers for all pet types and so are the ID/ Travel tags. Cats, dogs, rabbits, or any other furry or feathered family member, "The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag – Enhanced" is designed to cater to the needs of all types of household pets and their carriers.Customizable Tag Colors that Match Most Mr. Peanut Pet Carriers. Most people match their collars to their pet ID/Travel tags. Mr. Peanut goes one step further in this new fashion trend by adding a touch of personalization and style, you can choose a colored tag that matches your Pet Carrier, pet pack, or stroller, creating a coordinated look that reflects your unique taste.“Mr. Peanut Pet Carriers, we've always prioritized the safety and comfort of your pets during travel. With this innovative collaboration with LifePet and the introduction of "The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag – Enhanced," we're taking that commitment to the next level,” says Michael Strianese, Mr. Peanut CEO.Our goal is to empower pet owners with the tools and knowledge they need to ensure their pets are safe, healthy, and happy, even when they can't be together. With a focus on functionality and style, this tag allows you to coordinate your pet carrier and pet ID/Travel tag colors for a cohesive look.For more information about "The Ultimate Pet ID/Travel Tag – Enhanced" and to make a purchase, please visit .

