The New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

From Feb 4-8, The NJCCP will offer free 30-minute consultations for anyone interested in a better way to untie the knot.

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups (NJCCPG) has signed on to participate in Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. From March 4 through 8, New Jersey Collaborative professionals will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the divorce process and options for how they might divorce.“We think this is a great opportunity for those facing divorce to ask questions about the divorce process in a risk-free environment”, said Andrea Mackaronis, president of the NJCCPG and family law partner at Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP.“Not only can someone talk tospeak with an attorney, but they can also talk with divorce coaches and divorce financial professionals for additional information. It gives people the chance to really understand the benefits of an interdisciplinary collaborative divorce .”NJCCPG professionals will offer these free consultations to residents of New Jersey. To book a consultation, visit , where you can also learn more about Collaborative Divorce. Those outside of New Jersey can also visit the Divorce With Respect WeekTM website to find a Collaborative professional or group near them.The New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to helping couples and families divorce respectfully. NJCCPG is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.Visit for more information about the New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups.

