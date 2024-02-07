Haunted Ulster Live - A New Irish Horror Film Will Have Its US Premiere At Boston Sci-Fi Festival Later This Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gerry Interviews the Family

Aimee Richardson as Michelle Kelly

Mark Claney as Gerry Burns and Aimee Richardson as Michelle Kelly

Now in its 49th year, the legendary event is the longest running genre festivals in America.

- Dominic O'NeillBOSTON, MASS, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HAUNTED ULSTER LIVE - US PREMIERE - BOSTON SCI-FI FESTIVALDate of Press Release: Wednesday 7th February 2024A new horror film set in Belfast will have its US premiere at Boston Sci-Fi Festival later this month. Now in its 49th year, the legendary event is one of the longest running genre festivals in the world.Writer and Director Dominic O'Neill says:“We're so excited to be showcasing our film to American audiences. Since our World Premiere at Frightfest London, the response to the film has been phenomenal.'Haunted Ulster Live is an offbeat comedy horror set in Belfast in 1998. Two local TV presenters investigate a reputedly haunted house live on air. Initially dubious of the claims that the house is haunted, they soon change their minds when spooky goings-on begin to disrupt the broadcast.It is the first feature length film by award-winning Belfast based filmmakers Dominic O'Neill and Will McConnell, who have earned recent success on the international film circuit for the period horror short 'Belfast 1912'.Haunted Ulster Live hosts an ensemble of well known local actors, with Mark Claney and Aimee Richardson of Game of Thrones leading the cast.Producer Will McConnell says“Feedback so far has been really positive. We all love a good ghost story, and the mix of local humour and nostalgia for 90's TV really strikes a chord. The US premiere comes at the perfect time, as we get closer to closing a deal that will soon see the film achieve a general release.''*********************************************************Links:Press Pack including EPK, trailer and photos is hereInstagram / Facebook / Twitter / Boston Sci-Fi Festival WebsitePrivate screener link to Haunted Ulster LiveFor more information contact...

