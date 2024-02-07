The Adelphi Orchestra Celebrates 70Th Consecutive Season With The Musical Nomads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Adelphi Orchestra , one of New Jersey's premier ensembles, is proud to announce the continuation of its 70th consecutive season, "Music for All," with a captivating program titled "The Musical Nomads ." Under the baton of Maestro Kyunghun Kim, audiences will be treated to a mesmerizing evening of music featuring the timeless works of Ravel, Stravinsky, and Schumann.The concert, which will take place on Friday, March 8, 7:30 PM at Fair Lawn Community Center Theater, Fair Lawn NJ and Saturday March 9, 2:00 PM, Broadway Presbyterian Church, NYC, will showcase three masterpieces that highlight the orchestra's exceptional talent and dedication to bringing classical music to all audiences. The program will open with Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, a lively and energetic piece that will transport listeners to the streets of 18th century Naples. Next, the orchestra will perform Ravel's Tzigane, Op. 4, featuring a solo performance by violinist Ella Eom. This piece, inspired by Hungarian gypsy music, is sure to captivate the audience with its virtuosic melodies and intricate rhythms. The concert will conclude with Schumann's Symphony No. 3, "The Rhenish" a powerful and emotional work that showcases the orchestra's versatility and depth.The Adelphi Orchestra has been a staple in the New Jersey music scene for 70 years, and "The Musical Nomads" is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality classical music to all audiences. Maestro Kyunghun Kim, who has been praised for his dynamic and engaging conducting style, will lead the orchestra in this unforgettable performance. The Adelphi Orchestra is also dedicated to supporting emerging artists, and the solo performance by Ella Eom in Ravel's Tzigane is a testament to their commitment to showcasing young talent.Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of live classical music with the Adelphi Orchestra. Tickets for "The Musical Nomads" are now available and can be purchased through /musicalnomads and are tax-deductible. For more information about the Adelphi Orchestra and their upcoming performances, please visit their website at AdelphiOrchestra. Join us as we celebrate 70 years of music and continue our mission of bringing "Music for All" to the community.Mark your calendars for this remarkable musical experience, taking place at two prestigious venues:Friday, March 8, 7:30 PM, Fair Lawn Community Center Theater, Fair Lawn NJSaturday March 9 , 2:00 PM, Broadway Presbyterian Church, NYCThe March 9th concert will also be available via live-stream.The March 8th performance is made possible in part by a generous grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, funded by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and cosponsored by the Borough of Fair Lawn.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit AdelphiOrchestra.Ticket Details:General Admission: $30; Seniors: $25, Students: $10Tax-Deductible Tickets available at /musicalnomadsSeason Subscriptions: Available at /season-subscriptionSupport the Adelphi Orchestra: Become a Patron, Program Book Advertiser, or Sponsor by visiting /aosupportAbout Adelphi Orchestra: The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra renowned for its symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. Over the past 20 years, the orchestra has hosted the Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts, supporting young talent throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra regularly presents concerts featuring accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Voted as a finalist in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division for six years, the Adelphi Orchestra is a proud member of the League of Orchestra and Opera America. The orchestra is one of northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestras, an integral part of the state's cultural community. Learn more about the orchestra and its programs at .2023-24 Season : /2023-2024-season

