Pune EVM CU Theft: ECI Orders Suspension Of 3 Senior Officers, Probe On

Pune (Maharashtra), Feb 7 (IANS) In a strong move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate suspension of three senior officers in connection with the theft of the Control Unit of an Electronic Voting Machine from a government office in Pune on February 3, officials said here on Wednesday.

The ECI has shot off a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary ordering the suspension of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, and initiating disciplinary proceedings against them.

The ECI has also demanded an explanation from the District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police (Pune-Rural), for not adhering to the security protocols laid down for such strongrooms.

The report has to be submitted by Monday, February 12 to the ECI.

Earlier, after the shocking incident came to light on Monday, the Pune Rural Police had placed under suspension a police Constable posted there on duty for 'negligence' and a probe was launched by the Saswad Police.

The CU-EVM was kept in the secure storage of the Saswad Tehsildar's office, where multiple EVMs, numbering around 40, were kept in separate carrying cases, and the theft came to light only when the offices opened on Monday after the weekend.

After examining the CCTV footage, police said there were three unidentified suspects who were seen carrying the CU-EVM unit along with some rolls of paper and election-related stationery late that night, sparking concerns.

The police and Tehsildar's office have confirmed that the stolen unit is a fully functional one, though used for demonstration purposes to create awareness among the voters before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

