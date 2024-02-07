Ali Wong's Ex-Husband Justin Hakuta Files For Joint Custody Of Their 2 Kids

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Grammy-winning actress Ali Wong's ex-husband Justin Hakuta has filed for joint custody of the former couple's two children.

According to court documents, Hakuta is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two kids, daughters Nikki Alex, 6, and Mari Justin, 8, reports 'People' magazine.

Hakuta did not indicate a request for child support but noted that other issues in their ongoing divorce were to be resolved via mediation.

In December, Wong, 41, filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, citing“irreconcilable differences” in documents obtained by 'People'. The pair were stated to have a prenuptial agreement in place.

As per 'People', at the time, Wong was seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. The divorce filing came after Wong confirmed her split with Hakuta, 41, in April last year.

A source said of the split at the time, "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.” Speaking to 'The Hollywood Reporter' for the issue's cover story in March, the comedian discussed what it's like to have her two daughters by her side on the road. "Taking kids on the road is so beautiful.

It's the opposite of film and television where I'm just gone all day," she explained. "It's a really fun family adventure because basically at night I'm performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children's museum or the gardens or we see family friends. It's really cool that they've seen so much of America.”

--IANS

aa/dan