HUCKLEBERRY EXPANDS SUPPORT FOR INFANTS ON FEEDING TUBES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In partnership with experts from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Huckleberry launches new feature for tube-fed infants

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huckleberry, the leading baby tracking app that combines pediatric experts and data science, launched infant tube feeding tracking to support more families on their unique feeding journey.

Continue Reading

February 4-10 marks Feeding Tube Awareness Week. The World Health Organization estimates more than 1 in 10 babies globally (approximately 5 million babies) are born premature, with many relying on feeding tubes. More than 200,000 children in the U.S. alone use feeding tubes. Huckleberry has partnered with Dr. Natalie Berriz and Dr. Melissa Andersen, Pediatric Feeding Psychologists from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at University of Michigan Health, to bring guidance to tube-feeding parents and awareness to the entire parenting community.

"We're here to support all families with helpful tools and trusted guidance," said Jessica Toh, Huckleberry CEO.

Post this

The introduction of this new feature, free for all families, was inspired when Berriz and Andersen could not find a user-friendly way for their tube-feeding patients to collect the data that would aid in their transition from tube feedings to breast and bottle feedings over time. Berriz had used Huckleberry to help with her daughter's sleep, and realized it could be expanded for the families in her clinic. Huckleberry's own Product Marketing Lead, Sasha Papazafeiropoulos, who experienced tube feeding first-hand with her 8-weeks premature son, Yanni, spearheaded the addition of tube feeding tracking in the app.

"I struggled so much with tracking all his feedings," Sasha said. "So I reached out to my Huckleberry team to discuss ways to track tube feedings. I wanted to help parents struggling just like me and it was wonderful to have the support of Huckleberry. They always encouraged me to put myself and my baby first. I'm so proud that we were able to rally together to bring this important feature to fellow tube-feeding parents."

"We're here to support all families with helpful tools and trusted guidance," said Jessica Toh, Huckleberry CEO and mom of three. "This seemingly small enhancement expands support to families during one of the most demanding times in their lives."

The Huckleberry app is available for free on the App Store and Play Store. Parents and caregivers can ask their tube feeding questions to Dr. Berriz and Dr. Andersen on February 8, 2024 on Instagram @huckleberrycare , or access the tube feeding guides on Huckleberry's site any time.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Huckleberry

Huckleberry

is an app that pairs data science, pediatric sleep experts, and AI to provide accessible, expert guidance to every family. The company has served more than 3 million families across the globe and has a 4.9 star rating on the Apple App Store. The company's unique approach combines AI with human experts to provide personalized guidance for families across the globe, making sleep support more accessible and affordable. Families also benefit from the SweetSpot® feature, the world's first real-time predictive algorithm that analyzes an individual child's sleep patterns, as well as hundreds of millions of data points collected around the world, to predict their next optimal nap time.

For more information, please visit or follow on Instagram @huckleberrycare .

SOURCE Huckleberry Labs, Inc.