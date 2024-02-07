EU Provides Ukraine With MV-10 Mine-Clearing Machine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has handed over a DOK-ING MV-10 mine-clearing system to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service.

That's according to a press release posted on the website of the European External Action Service, Ukrinform reports.

The system was provided to Ukraine as part of the latest visit by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to the country.

"While fighting off the aggressor, Ukraine is at the same time already rebuilding. Its mine action operators are taking on the extremely dangerous but essential task of clearing liberated land from the deadly mines Russian aggressors left behind. We are honored to make the work of Ukrainian de-miners safer and more efficient with this European equipment. Together we can help save lives and contribute to a better future for Ukraine," Borrell said.

The de-mining system MV-10 clears Anti-Personnel as well as Anti-Tank mines and other unexploded ordnance and is notably suitable to treat large areas.

Thanks to a remote control, it is particularly safe to operate. It can demine up to 4,000 sqm per hour, including on steep slopes

This EU demining support also includes a dedicated training course for Ukrainian operators who will work on the MV-10 system.

"We are grateful for the European Union's help. This equipment will improve the capabilities of our forces and allow sappers to demine de-occupied territories faster and safer. The Russian aggression has left behind many explosive objects in Ukraine, and demining will take decades. Technological solutions will accelerate this work," said Head of Administration of the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine Major General Bohdan Bondar.

This is the latest delivery in the framework of the European Union's EUR 25 million support package for humanitarian demining in Ukraine announced at the EU-Ukraine Summit of February 2023. The package is designed to meet the urgent needs of Ukraine's state mine action operators, ranging from basic equipment for demining teams to pyrotechnic vehicles and robotic demining systems.

Photo: Josep Borrell / X