Ukraine's Parliament Adopts Bill On Mobilization At First Reading

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted Bill No. 10449 "On the Introduction of Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization, and Military Registration" at first reading.

Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, SBU Colonel Roman Kostenko (the Holos faction), said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to him, 243 lawmakers voted for the respective bill at first reading.

The document proposes changing the conscription age of citizens from 27 to 25 years.

The bill also proposes introducing the mandatory registration of the electronic account of conscripts and reservists. The electronic account should be created on the basis of the Oberih register of conscripts.

The draft law stipulates that within 60 days from the date of the start of mobilization conscripts are required to clarify their personal data through the administrative services center, in their electronic account or at the territorial recruitment and social support center at their place of residence or stay. People can move to other cities without the permission of the territorial recruitment and social support center, however, upon arrival, they must be registered with the territorial recruitment and social support center at the new address.

It is proposed that summons to the territorial recruitment and social support center be sent through the electronic account.

After mobilization, all citizens must undergo mandatory military training for two to three months. A person cannot be sent immediately to the front after mobilization.

The document also proposes to grant the right to convicted persons who have been released from serving a probationary sentence, if they wish, to be conscripted into military service during mobilization.

At the same time, the document proposes to define a clear term of service for the period of martial law. In particular, military personnel will be able to resign (if they have not expressed a desire to continue military service) in the event of continuous service during martial law for 36 months. Volunteer fighters will have a two-month reprieve to resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilization.