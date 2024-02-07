Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Ukraine Rises To Five President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five civilians have been killed and at least 48 injured in Russia's massive missile attack on six Ukrainian regions early on February 7.

Oleksii Kuleba, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"So far, 48 people have been injured - in Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. Unfortunately, Russia killed five people," he said.

According to Kuleba, the consequences of the enemy attack are being tackled and rescue operations are ongoing. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Video: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Early on February 7, Russian invaders carried out another massive aerial attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 44 out of 64 enemy targets.