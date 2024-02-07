Kazakhstan's Parliament Approves Olzhas Bektenov As New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan's parliament on Tuesday approved the nomination of
Olzhas Bektenov, former head of the presidential administration,
for the position of prime minister, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sealed the appointment in
a decree posted on his website: "Appoint Bektenov Olzhas Abayevich
as Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of
his previous post."
On Monday, Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government
headed by Alikhan Smailov, with no reasons given for this
decision.
Bektenov, 43, was nominated for the post by Kazakhstan's largest
party, Amanat (Covenant of Ancestors), and previously served as the
head of the presidential administration.
He was born in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, where he
grew up and studied, and graduated with honors from the Kazakh
State Law Academy with a law degree in 2001.
Before his new prestigious position, he held an array of
government roles beginning in 2002, including serving in the
presidential administration of former Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev.
Bektenov was appointed as the head of the Tokayev administration
in 2023.
