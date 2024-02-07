Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan Mfas Hold Telephone Conversation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and
newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs
of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, had a telephone
conversation on February 7, Azernews reports.
According to the press service department of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his
reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his future
activities.
Speaking with satisfaction about the current agenda of bilateral
and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the
Minister expressed confidence that relations based on friendship,
brotherhood, and solidarity between the two countries will continue
to develop in an upward direction.
Various aspects of strategic partnership relations between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including the current situation in the
region, were discussed during the telephone conversation.
