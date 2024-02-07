Russian Deputy: It Is Rare To See Such Large Queues At Polling Station

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russian State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev, observing the voting
at the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, said that
being an observer, it is not often one has to see such large queues
at polling stations, Azernews reports.
He noted that such a turnout speaks to the great cohesion of the
people of the country.
"I would like to note that there are a lot of observers from
different countries and public organisations at each polling
station. It is possible to see and check everything, which we did,"
he said.
The Russian MP stressed that no violations were revealed during
the observation of the voting process and also noted the organised
work of polling stations.
Extraordinary presidential elections are being held in
Azerbaijan today. The Central Election Commission has registered
seven presidential candidates.
They are Ilham Aliyev, presidential candidate from the ruling
Yeni Azerbaijan Party, independent candidate Zahid Oruj,
presidential candidate from the National Front Party Razi
Nurullayev, presidential candidate from the Great Creation Party
Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan
Party Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate from the People's
Front of Integral Azerbaijan Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev, and
independent candidate Fuad Aliyev.
