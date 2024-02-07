Finsoftai Debuts Trailblazing AI-Powered Equity Research Product

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / FinSoftAi , a pioneering force in financial technology, is disrupting the landscape of institutional investing with the launch of its revolutionary product, SSi Research. This cutting-edge tool leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence to deliver real-time, unique insights that multiply trading gains while effectively managing risk and ensuring compliance. Additionally, FinSoftAi introduces the FAANG Sentiment Dashboard, a daily-updated tool, available before market opening, empowering users with enhanced investment decisions through social sentiment analysis of FAANG companies.

About FinSoftAi:

Founded by Shailendra Abhyankar (CEO) and Nitin Menavlikar, FinSoftAi is a trailblazer in advanced financial technology, leveraging Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to enable better and more timely financial decisions. Its tools promote transparency and collaboration across Traders, Research Analysts, and Portfolio Managers, aligning trading actions and strategies with firm objectives.

Webinar Series- Unveiling SSi Research:

To introduce SSi Research to the world, FinSoftAi will host a three-part webinar series starting January 30, 2024. The series will not only cover industry trends but also introduce how SSi Research will play a pivotal role in the evolution of institutional investing. Industry professionals, investors, and financial experts are encouraged to join.

Webinar Schedule:



Webinar 1: February 20, 2024, 11:00 am EST - The Future of AI-driven Investing: Trends to Watch in 2024

Webinar 2: February 27, 2024, 11:00 am EST - How Social Sentiments are Elevating Modern Investing Strategies Webinar 3: March 5, 2024, 11:00 am EST - Disruptive AI Technology by FinSoftAi Announced, Transforming Institutional Investing in 2024

CEO Statement:

Shailendra Abhyankar, CEO of FinSoftAi , expressed his excitement, stating "With SSi Research, we are ushering in a new era for institutional investors. Our product is not just a tool; it's a paradigm shift in how we approach equity research and trading. The upcoming webinar series will provide a comprehensive insight into the trends shaping the industry and how SSi Research stands at the forefront of innovation."

Registration for the Webinar Series:

To participate in this exclusive series and be a part of the future of institutional investing, register now here .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Olivia McLaughlin

Head of Strategic Marketing

[email protected]

-p class="image_resized" style="width:10.19%;" src="https://www.accesswire.com/imagelibrary/2aee72d3-4c60-4e1e-86e6-c1ffbd46e4c1/831717/finsoftai-logo-press-release.jpg" width="10">FinSoftAi