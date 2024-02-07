Lumu Expands Leadership To Fulfill Growing Demand For Cybersecurity In Key Markets

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Strategic appointments will accelerate company growth as the market recognizes the need to distance itself from legacy SecOps practices.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Lumu , the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, today announced it has expanded its leadership team as it continues to grow its global sales and go-to-market strategy. Jarrett Benavidez was appointed Vice President of sales for North America, while Paul Hochberg was appointed as Sales Director, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Charbel Chalalawas appointed Sales Director, Lumu Brazil.



Jarrett Benavidez, Vice President of Sales for North America: With 24 years of diverse experience in cybersecurity sales, business development, services, and operations in the United States and LATAM markets, Benavidez will take the lead on expanding existing relationships with the company's client base, analyzing client strategy and further developing the North America sales team.

Paul Hochberg, Sales Director, MSPs: Hochberg has 20 years of experience with consultative selling to MSPs, Fortune 500 companies and small and medium-sized businesses. He brings valuable expertise in steering sales, marketing and business development functions to Lumu. Stepping into his new role, Hochberg is tasked with building strong internal and external relationships to continue accelerating business across the MSP market. Before joining Lumu, he served as senior strategic sales executive at ConnectWise, a leading software company for IT solution providers, for over a decade. Charbel Chalala, Sales Director, Lumu Brazil : As Lumu continues to expand cybersecurity operations in Brazil, Chalala will work closely with German Patiño, Vice President of Sales for Latin America, and the Lumu executive team to build on Lumu's existing customer base and partner network, capitalize on Lumu's unique position in the market, and accelerate growth in the region. Chalala comes to Lumu with over two decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry, most recently as Sales Manager at VMware Carbon Black.

"With these new hires, we're excited to accelerate the momentum we've built over the last year and better serve the markets that are showing strong demand for Lumu's unique approach to SecOps ," said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. "The proven track records and depth of experience that Jarrett, Paul and Charbel are bringing to the company will be instrumental in our pursuit of helping companies of all sizes - across all verticals - operate cybersecurity more efficiently."

These leadership moves come after Lumu achieved a 111% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the last three years. Additionally, Lumu closed a $30 million Series B round in September of 2023, bringing the total funding raised to $38 million. The funds were brought in with the goal to expand the company's global sales and go-to-market strategy, as well as ramp up its research and development efforts to further advance differentiation in a market historically dominated by ineffective legacy tools.

