How AI Is Affecting High School Students In Silicon Valley

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Today's generation of students is accustomed to using technology to learn, socialize and make their lives easier. In recent years, artificial intelligence has become a hot topic among educators. Specifically, tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT, a rapidly growing platform ecosystem, have some teachers and parents intrigued, others concerned, and many often detached from what's happening with the student.



"The effects of AI on education are widespread, and AI certainly has the power to solve problems and innovate teaching and learning," says Lee Yee, director and owner, Huntington Learning Center in Silicon Valley. "However, there are worries about AI and the negative implications in and outside of the classroom. It's important for parents to be engaged and understand how AI could boost or damper student success - and know when to get help."

He urges parents to talk with their students about the various ways that AI affects students:

There are many learning apps that use algorithms to analyze student data and provide individualized exercises and recommendations to provide targeted interventions - curriculum meant to help students' learning outcomes. Teachers might use AI-powered learning platforms to become more productive while collecting more data about students. Students are starting to see adaptive learning platforms in standardized tests, such as the new digital SAT. The test changes based on individual students' progress and test-taking patterns.Interactive content in the classroom will be evidenced by more interactive quizzes, simulations, and other assisted experiences. Coupled with augmented reality, it can help some students increase attention and curiosity through visual, auditory and tactile senses. According to CDC, over an estimated six million children are diagnosed with ADHD each year, which can cause disruptions in learning. Adapting interactive human-like engagement with immersive environments could improve learning effectiveness.. High school students are now frequently using AI for research and writing projects, as its algorithms can efficiently sort through data, speeding up the research process. However, this convenience might impede the development of essential critical thinking and writing skills in college. Parents and students should evaluate the learning tools in use, allowing parents to track AI's effect on study habits and academic performance. Given that grades may not fully reflect a student's abilities, particularly post-COVID-19 learning loss, parent engagement about AI's role in learning helps to determine the type of support the student needs.Some students may view AI as a sort of "cheat code," seeking shortcuts to "pass" the system and sidestep the learning process. Address the issue of ethics and AI with your student regularly. Acknowledge the ways that students could use AI inappropriately, like having ChatGPT write their essays, and the punishment for doing so. Most schools have developed policies and tools to detect AI-assisted work, including how teachers will also be expected to change their teaching and testing methods.

"There's no question that AI has the potential to enrich your student's education, but it can also make students rely on it too much to 'think' and 'do,'" says Lee Yee. It can replace the dictionary, but it should not be a replacement for learning - just as AI will never replace the role of their teachers."

Parents can talk with their students about why academic integrity and learning are always the most important goals.

