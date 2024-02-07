Nueva Network Renews Nationally Syndicated 'Chiquibaby Show'

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Nueva Network , a leading Spanish Language media company, 100% Minority Owned and Operated, announced today it has renewed its affiliation and sales agreement with the "Chiquibaby Show." The nationally syndicated show airs in over 100 U.S. Spanish Language Radio Stations across the U.S.



A six-time Emmy Award winner for outstanding work in radio and television, TV and radio personality Stephanie Himonidis, also known as "Chiquibaby," has been one of the most recognized communicators and media influencers in the U.S. Hispanic market and Mexico.

Himonidis aka "Chiquibaby" is the host and executive producer of her nationally syndicated radio program and podcast, the "Chiquibaby Show." She also hosts "Siéntese Quien Pueda," a celebrity entertainment news show that airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Univision Network. On Feb. 1, Chiquibaby launched her much-anticipated YouTube show "Ada y Chiqui De Show" alongside her dear friend Adamari Lopez. New episodes drop every Thursday.

"I am excited and honored to continue to work with the most talented sales organization in the radio industry," says Himonidis. "I'm grateful for the opportunity of doing what I love every day alongside amazing people and thrilled for this next chapter."

Mexican by birth but with Greek roots, Himonidis is a bilingual personality and social media influencer with over two million followers and is a "Brand Ambassador'' for various Fortune 500 companies.

"Chiquibaby Show" is the vibrant, high-energy magazine-style show that your day needs. Himonidis epitomizes the female's perspective voice to everyday topics, OMG moments, fashion, style, mom life and more all while giving us glimpses of her everyday life on and off the TV set.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Stephanie and the 'Chiquibaby Show' and continue to bring our brands this one-of-a-kind content that provides a top Hispanic female talent such as Stephanie as the number one network show led by a Latina regardless of format or language," says José Villafane, CEO/CRO of Nueva Network.

"Chiquibaby Show" airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the Nueva Network on-air radio stations.

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is a 100% Minority Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 350 radio stations in the top 150 DMA with 85% coverage of the U.S. Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service Brands and Agencies First. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives." NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production and branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

