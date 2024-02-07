Sana Packaging Celebrates Impactful Milestone In Cannabis Packaging Sustainability

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) 750,000 Pounds of Ocean-Bound Plastic Reclaimed and New Pre-Roll Multipack Launch
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Sana Packaging , a pioneering force in sustainable cannabis packaging, launches an innovative pre-roll multipack and celebrates a new milestone: reclaiming 750,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic. Sana Ocean Pre-Roll Multipack 90mm
Sana Packaging's latest sustainable innovation, a new pre-roll multipack, has a child-resistant clamshell closure, fits five 85mm (0 to 1g) pre-rolls, boasts ample room for product branding and labeling, and is made from reclaimed ocean-bound plastic.
Sana Packaging launched its first ocean-bound plastic cannabis packaging product in 2019, marking the beginning of a sustainability journey that has grown into a comprehensive product catalog. The company now celebrates a monumental achievement: reclaiming over 750,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic. Sana Packaging attributes its success to the support of its customers, who have played a pivotal role in driving positive change within the cannabis industry.
"We couldn't have achieved this milestone without the support of our customers," said Sana Packaging CEO Ron Basak-Smith. "We look forward to watching this number continue to grow on our journey toward reclaiming one million pounds of ocean-bound plastic."
Sana Packaging's reclaimed ocean-bound plastic cannabis packaging products are child-resistance certified, food-grade certified, FDA-compliant, made in the USA, and recyclable. Sana Packaging also offers custom printing and labeling services.
About Sana Packaging:
Sana Packaging's mission is to reduce the impact of single-use packaging by leading the cannabis industry towards a sustainable future. Sana Packaging products are made using plant-based, reclaimed, or recycled materials. As a proud "Made in the USA" company, Sana Packaging drives positive change through innovation and eco-friendly practices.
Contact Information
James Eichner
[email protected]
303-729-0644
